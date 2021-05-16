Please don’t write your assumptions based on sources: Bhuvneshwar Kumar after reports claiming he's not interested in Test cricket

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar objected to some recent media reports claiming that he doesn't want to play Test cricket anymore. After selectors ignored him for India's tour of England, a few reports alleged that he has now shifted his entire focus to the shortest format of the game.

However, the Meerut-born took to Twitter to clarify that he continues to give equal importance to all three formats of the game and lashed out at those writing their own assumptions about him based on their unnamed 'sources'.

"There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same. Suggestion - please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”!" wrote Bhuvneshwar Kumar in his tweet.

"Bhuvneshwar just doesn't want to play Test cricket anymore. That drive has gone missing. To be honest, the selectors don't even see Bhuvi hungry for 10 overs, forget Test cricket. It's Team India's loss no doubt, because if one bowler should have made it to England, it should have been him," the Times of India quoted a source privy to the matter earlier.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be a part of the Sri Lanka tour?

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar not finding a spot in the squad chosen for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England, the focus now shifts to India's tour of Sri Lanka in July.

Team India is set to play three ODIs, and three T20Is in the island nation with a second-string squad since most Test stars will be in England at the same time.

Bhvuneshwar Kumar is expected to make it to both the ODI and T20I squads on that tour and even lead the bowling attack.

The 31-year-old has been struggling with injuries of late and had to sit out a few games in IPL 2021 as well. However, with the injury not as bad as some of the previous ones, it seems he'll soon be back in Indian colors.