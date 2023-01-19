Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Andrew Tye lead charts - Updated after Match 47

The Chris Green-led Sydney Thunder moved to fourth in the Big Bash League 2022-23 points table after beating the Melbourne Renegades on Thursday, January 18. The Thunder emerged victorious by eight wickets at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Left-handed batter Matthew Gilkes was named the Player of the Match after he stayed unbeaten on 74 off 55 with the help of seven fours and one six. Thanks to his knock, the Thunder chased down 143 with nine balls to spare. Alex Ross also played a handy knock of 40 off 32 balls.

Chris Green and Usman Qadir were the pick of the bowlers for the Thunder as they picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.50 between them.

Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Runs List

Matthew Short of the Adelaide Strikers remains the leading run-scorer in the Big Bash League 2022-23. He has scored 458 runs in 12 matches at an average of 41.63 and a strike-rate of 147.74 with one century and two half-centuries to his name.

Chris Lynn, who is taking part in the ILT20 for now, is the only other batter with over 400 runs in the ongoing edition of the BBL. With 416 runs from 11 matches, the Adelaide Strikers batter is second on the most runs list.

Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie of the Perth Scorchers are third and fourth in the list respectively.

Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in Big Bash League 2022-23

Andrew Tye of the Perth Scorchers is the leading wicket-taker in BBL 2022-23. The fast bowler has 22 wickets to his name from 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.76.

Sean Abbott of the Sydney Sixers is second on the list with 20 wickets from 11 games at an economy rate of 8.15.

Tom Rogers of the Melbourne Renegades and Jason Behrendorff of the Perth Scorchers are next on the list with 19 and 17 wickets respectively.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes