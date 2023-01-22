Big Bash League 2022-23 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Match 52

The Perth Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, defeated the Melbourne Renegades by 10 runs on Sunday, January 22 at the Perth Stadium. With the victory, the Scorchers also booked their berth in the final of the T20 championship to be played on Saturday, February 4.

The Renegades, led by Aaron Finch, on the other hand, keep hanging in the middle of the table and are yet to advance to the playoffs.

Scorchers ease past Renegades in BBL 2022-23

It was an important match for the Scorchers as a victory would give them direct entry into the final and also give them hosting rights. They showed a lot of intent, especially after being put in to bat first. Stephen Eskinazi and Cameron Bancroft laid the platform with an 87-run stand for the opening wicket off 7.3 overs.

Eskinazi was the aggressor early on and scored 54 runs off 29 balls with six fours and three sixes before Corey Rocchiccioli accounted for his wicket. After Eskinazi returned to the hut, Bancroft took charge and used the long handle to good effect.

Bancroft stayed unbeaten on 95 runs off 50 balls with and six sixes and five fours. On the back of his knock, the Scorchers racked up a massive score of 212 for the loss of five wickets.

Cooper Connolly chipped in with an unbeaten 11-ball 20 as the Scorchers got a finishing kick in their innings. Rocchiccioli and Matthew Critchley picked up 2 wickets apiece.

The Renegades tried to be aggressive in their run-chase, but they kept losing wickets at crucial intervals. Shaun Marsh scored a 34-ball 54 to keep his team in the game. But the required run rate kept climbing at an alarming rate. Finch remained unbeaten on 78 off 35, but to no avail as the Renegades fell just short.

