Big Bash League 2022-23 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match 53

The Sydney Sixers defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by 24 runs in Match No. 53 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at the Bellerive Oval on Monday, January 23. The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, finished second in the points table after the league stage with 21 points and a net run rate of +0.875.

The Hurricanes, captained by Matthew Wade, on the other hand, are seventh in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.373. This means that not only do they have to win their next game, but they also up their net run rate to have any chance of advancing to the next round.

Sixers ease past Hurricanes in BBL 2022-23

After being put in to bat first, the Sixers racked up a massive score of 180 for the loss of seven wickets. Steve Smith, who came into the game with back-to-back centuries, scored 66 runs off 33 balls with four fours and six sixes. He also sent one over the roof of the venue off a delivery from Tim David.

Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbott scored 30 and 13, respectively, to take the Sixers over the 180-run mark. Spinner Patrick Dooley picked up three wickets but gave away 42 runs.

Nathan Ellis got only one wicket but bowled at an excellent economy rate of 4-0-27-1. Faheem Ashraf also bowled well and didn’t allow the opposition batters to get on top of him.

The Hurricanes finished with 156 for eight in the run chase. Zak Crawley scored 49 off 45 with four fours and one six, but his efforts were in vain. David and Ellis also chipped in with cameos, but to no avail.

Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott and Hayden Kerr picked up two wickets apiece while leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 5.25.

