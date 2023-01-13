Big Bash League 2022-23 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers vs Match 39

The Perth Scorchers defeated the Sydney Thunder by nine wickets in Match No. 39 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Friday, January 13. With the victory, the Scorchers tightened their grip on the top of the table with 16 points from 10 matches and a net run rate of +1.160.

It would require quite a bit of effort from the other teams to displace the Scorchers from the top of the table. The Thunder, on the other hand, have lost two matches in a row and are precariously placed fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.305.

Bowlers power Scorchers to comprehensive win in BBL 2022-23 match

After being put in to bat first, the Thunder could only score 111 in 19 overs. David Warner, who returned to the BBL after a gap of nine years, scored 19 off 20 with two fours before Matthew Kelly accounted for his wicket.

The Thunder went past the 100-run mostly because of Oliver Davies, who scored 52 runs off 36 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes. Once he got out to left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in the 13th over, the Scorchers lost momentum.

Nathan McAndrew threw his bat around to score a 17-ball 21 with three fours but his efforts weren’t enough for the Scorchers to post a respectable score. Andrew Tye was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. David Payne, Lance Morris and Kelly got two wickets apiece.

The Scorchers got off to a flying start in their run-chase after Stephen Eskinazi and Cameron Bancroft put on 77 runs for the opening wicket off 53 balls. While Eskinazi got out after scoring 40, Bancroft stayed unbeaten on 55 off 40 with three fours and two sixes.

Barring Chris Green and McAndrew, none of the bowlers managed to show much of an impact for the Thunder.

Poll : 0 votes