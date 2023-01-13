Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Chris Lynn and Andrew Tye lead charts - Updated after Match 39

The Perth Scorchers have strengthened their grip at the top of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 points table after beating the Sydney Thunder by nine wickets in Match No. 39 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday, January 13.

Andrew Tye and Cameron Bancroft were the star performers for the Scorchers. While Tye picked up three wickets, Bancroft stayed unbeaten on 55 off 40 with three fours and two sixes.

On the back of Bancroft’s knock, coupled with Stephen Eskinaze's 26-ball 40, the Scorchers romped home with 43 balls to spare.

Oliver Davies scored 52 runs off 36 balls for the Thunder but his valiant efforts couldn’t pay dividends for his team. Nathan McAndrew and Chris Green also bowled at decent economy rates.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Chris Lynn remains the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the BBL. In 10 matches, Lynn has scored 94 runs at an average of 43.78 and a strike rate of 145.39 with three half-centuries and a top score of 87 to show for his efforts.

Matthew Short is second on the list with 379 runs from 10 matches at an average of 42.11 with a match-winning hundred to his name. Josh Inglis of the Perth Scorchers and Joe Clarke of the Melbourne Stars have also been pretty impressive.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Perth Scorchers fast bowler Andrew Tye is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament as he has 20 wickets to his name from 10 matches at an economy rate of 8.03. He was tied on 17 wickets, along with Melbourne Renegades’ Thomas Rogers, before the Scorchers’ previous match but has now taken a lead.

Henry Thornton of the Adelaide Strikers was the leading wicket-taker for quite some time. However, he is now third on the list with 16 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 8.48.

