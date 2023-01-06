Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Chris Lynn and Henry Thornton lead charts - Updated after Match 31

The Sydney Sixers have moved to the top of the points table in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 after beating the Melbourne Stars by six wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, January 6.

The Stars notched a decent score of 173 after being put in to bat first. Marcus Stoinis was the star of the show as he scored 52 runs off 28 balls while batting at No. 4 for the Stars. His knock was laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Thomas Rogers and Hilton Cartwright put on 60 runs for the second wicket to put the Stars in the driver’s seat. Rogers was effective as he scored 48 runs off 33 balls with three fours and two sixes. Sean Abbott was the pick of the Sixers bowlers with three wickets for 31 runs.

James Vince stayed unbeaten on 91 runs off 59 balls with nine fours and two sixes as the Sixers chased the target down with one ball to spare.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

BBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers

Chris Lynn of the Adelaide Strikers remains the leading run-scorer in the BBL 2022-23. In eight matches, the right-handed batter has scored 324 runs at an average of 40.50 with a top score of 87 to show for his efforts.

His teammate, Matthew Short, isn’t far behind him, having scored 321 runs with an unbeaten hundred against the Hurricanes.

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Aaron Finch and Colin Munro have scored 245, 244, 240 and 237 runs, respectively, in the ongoing tournament. Vince moved to third in the table after scoring 258 runs at an average of 43.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Henry Thornton is the top wicket-taker of the tournament with 16 wickets from seven matches with one five-wicket haul to his name. Jhye Richardson and Tom Rogers have 15 wickets apiece to their names.

Veteran fast bowler Andrew Tye of the Perth Scorchers has also been impressive, picking up 13 wickets from seven matches.

