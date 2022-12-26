Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Henry Thornton lead charts - Updated after Match 16

The Adelaide Strikers sit atop the points table in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) with three wins from five matches and a net run rate of +1.723.

However, having lost their last two matches, the Strikers have lost a bit of momentum. On Monday, they lost to the Perth Scorchers by three wickets at Perth Stadium.

The Scorchers, meanwhile, moved up to second in the points table and have a net run rate of +1.265. Andrew Tye and Ashton Turner played critical roles in the Scorchers’ win.

Tye picked up three wickets for 30 and helped his team restrict the Strikers to 133 for seven. Turner stayed unbeaten on 48 off 38 balls to take his team past the finish line. The Scorchers have lost six wickets for 72 runs in 9.5 overs.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Updated run-scorers in BBL 2022-23

Matthew Short had an off day against the Scorchers, but he remains the leading run-scorer in the tournament. In five matches, Short has scored 177 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 130.14, with two half-centuries to his name.

Josh Inglis isn’t too far behind him, having scored 168 runs from four matches at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 180.64 with a top score of 74. Joe Clarke and Chris Lynn have also done well.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Updated wicket-takers in BBL 2022-23

Adelaide Strikers’ fast bowler Henry Thornton has been outstanding for his team in the Big Bash League. In five matches, the speedster has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.95. His average of 8.85 and strike rate of 7.6 demonstrates how effective he has been.

Second on the list is Melbourne Renegades spinner Akeal Hosein, who picked up 10 wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 6.13. Patrick Dooley has nine wickets to his name, while Melbourne Stars’ Luke Wood has picked up nine wickets.

