BIG Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Henry Thornton lead the charts - Updated after Match 2

Adelaide Strikers defeated Sydney Sixers in the second match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022. The Adelaide Oval ground in Adelaide hosted this exciting encounter.

The Strikers opted to bat first and posted 184 on the board, courtesy of a terrific knock from Matthew Short, who scored 84 runs off just 53 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes. Sean Abbott picked up three wickets for the Sixers, while debutant Izharulhaq Naveed managed to pick two.

Chasing 185, the Sixers kept losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, they could only manage 133 runs on the board. Jordan Silk (36) tried hard lower down the order, but failed to finish the game for his team. Henry Thornton and Rashid Khan picked up four and three wickets respectively, as the Strikers defended the score successfully.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Matthew Short is currently the leading run-getter in the BBL 2022. The Adelaide Strikers opener smashed 84 runs off just 53 balls to play a vital role in his team’s victory. His innings came at a strike rate of 158.49, including 11 fours and two sixes.

Chris Lynn (41) and Adam Hose (40) are second and third on the list, respectively. Both the batsmen got starts against the Sixers, however, they failed to convert it into a big score.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Henry Thornton of the Adelaide Strikers sits at the top of the wicket-takers list for Big Bash League 2022. He destroyed the Sixers batting line-up and picked up 4/20, at an economy rate of just five.

Nathan Counter-Nile, Rashid Khan, and Sean Abbott follow him on the list as all of them have picked up three wickets apiece.

