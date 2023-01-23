Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Sean Abbott lead charts - Updated after Match 53

The Sydney Sixers finished second in the points table following the completion of the league stage of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23. Moises Henriques’ men defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by 24 runs at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (January 23),

Steve Smith was adjudged the Player of the Match after he scored 66 runs off 33 balls with four fours and three sixes. On the back of his knock, the Sixers set the Hurricanes a stiff target of 181 to chase down.

Zak Crawley scored 49 in the run-chase but couldn’t take the Hurricanes past the finish line. Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr and Sean Abbott picked up two wickets apiece.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Matthew Short of the Adelaide Strikers remains the leading run-scorer of the ongoing tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 458 runs from 13 matches at an average of 38.17. He has a strike rate of 145.86 with a century and two half-centuries to his name.

Aaron Hardie of the Perth Scorchers is second on the list with 434 runs from 13 matches at an average of 48.22. He has a strike rate of 142.76 with four half-centuries and a top score of 90 to his name.

Chris Lynn is third on the list but he won’t be able to add to his tally as his contract with the Strikers was only for 11 matches.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in BBL 2022-23

Sean Abbott of the Sydney Sixers have displaced Andrew Tye as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Abbott has picked up 25 wickets from 13 matches at an economy rate of 7.83

Tye, who plays for the Perth Scorchers, have picked up 24 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.20. Meanwhile, Tom Rogers of the Melbourne Renegades and Riley Meredith of the Hobart Hurricanes have 20 wickets apiece to their names.

