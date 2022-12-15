Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nic Maddinson and Henry Thornton lead the charts - Updated after Match 3

Match No. 3 of the Big Bash League 2022 saw the Melbourne Renegades square off against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday (December 15). The Cazalys Stadium in Cairns hosted this exciting encounter.

The Renegades were asked to bat first and managed to post 166 runs on the board courtesy of a fighting knock from Nic Maddinson. The skipper smashed 87 runs off just 49 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes. Matthew Kuhnemann picked up three wickets for the Heat as they picked up six in total.

Chasing a modest total, Colin Munro (35) and Jimmy Peirson (43) fought hard for their team but it wasn’t enough as they failed to get across the line. Akeal Hosein was the star for the Renegades. The spinner picked up three wickets with an economy of just under four as the team successfully defended the total.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Nic Maddinson is currently the leading run-getter in the Big Bash League 2022. He played a vital role in his team’s victory, smashing 87 runs off just 49 deliveries. His fighting knock came at a brilliant strike rate of 177.55.

The Melbourne Renegades skipper is followed by Matthew Short (84), who sits in the second position after his terrific knock against the Sydney Sixers. Jimmy Peirson (43) and Chris Lynn (41) are third and fourth on the list, respectively.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Most wickets standings after Match 3.

Adelaide Strikers' Henry Thornton is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with four scalps at an average of five. He is followed by West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein who picked up three wickets against the Heat and played a crucial role in his team’s victory.

They are followed by Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rashid Khan and Matthew Kuhnemann, who have managed to pick up three wickets apiece.

