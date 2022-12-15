Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Match 3

Match No. 3 of the Big Bash League saw another one-sided affair as the Melbourne Renegades locked horns with the Brisbane Heat at the Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns on Thursday, December 15. The Renegades were on top throughout the game and finally managed to clinch the victory by 22 runs.

With this comfortable win, the Melbourne Renegades jumped to second place in the points table with two points and a net run rate of +1.100.

The Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, remain at the top with two points and a net run rate of +2.550. The Sydney Thunder sit in the third position with two points and a net run rate of +0.050.

After a heartbreaking loss against the Renegades, the Brisbane Heat have slipped to seventh place in the Big Bash League table with a net run rate of -1.100. The Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers are sixth and eighth with a net run rate of -0.050 and -2.550, respectively.

Nic Maddinson’s fighting knock helped Melbourne open their account in Big Bash League

BBL - Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades

The Melbourne Renegades were asked to bat first by the Brisbane Heat. The Renegades posted a fighting total of 166 courtesy of a terrific knock from their skipper, who smashed 87 runs off just 49 balls. His knock included 10 fours and three sixes.

The skipper received decent support from veteran all-rounder Andre Russell, who smashed 35 runs with the help of three huge sixes. Matthew Kuhnemann and James Bazley bowled well for the Heats and picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, Akeal Hosein removed both openers early and the Heats were struggling at 11 for 2. Colin Munro (35) and Jimmy Peirson (43) put up a fantastic stand for the fourth wicket and led the recovery of the Heats.

However, the constant fall of wickets led to the Heats falling behind in the chase. In the end, they could only manage 144 runs in 20 overs.

Akeal Hosein was the star for the Renegades as the 29-year-old spinner picked up three wickets in an economy of just under 4. An all-round effort from the Melbourne Renegades saw them grab their first win of Big Bash League 2022.

