Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers vs Match 31

The Sydney Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, have found their rhythm in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23. They moved to the top of the points table, going past the Perth Scorchers.

The Sixers went to the top of the Big Bash League after beating the Melbourne Stars by six wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, January 6.

The Stars, in the meantime, stayed at the bottom of the Big Bash League points table with four points from eight matches. Their net run rate of -0.516 isn’t the best by any means.

Vince powers Sixers to the top in Big Bash League 2022-23

After being put in to bat first, the Stars racked up a decent score of 173 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Joe Clarke and Thomas Rogers took the Stars off to a reasonable start before leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed removed Clarke.

Thereafter, Rogers and Hilton Cartwright restored sanity into proceedings with a 60-run partnership for the second wicket. Todd Murphy separated the duo by dismissing Rogers, who scored 48 runs off 33 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

A couple of overs later, Cartwright also perished, scoring 36 off 31 deliveries. In the end, it was Marcus Stoinis who injected impetus into the innings. He scored 52 runs off 28 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, to put up a decent total on the board. Sean Abbott picked up three wickets for the Sixers.

In response, James Vince stayed unbeaten on 91 runs off 59 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes to take his team over the finish line. The Sixers lost the early wicket of Josh Philippe, but Vince and Daniel Hughes kept the scoreboard ticking.

After Hughes got out, Vince carried on and stayed until the very end. With two runs needed off the last two balls, veteran batter Daniel Christian hit Luke Wood for a four through the leg side to take the Sixers home.

