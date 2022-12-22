Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match 11

After back-to-back losses, Sydney Sixers have finally registered their maiden victory in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League. On Thursday, they beat the Hobart Hurricanes by six runs in Match No. 11 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With this win, the Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, have climbed to sixth place in the points table with a net run rate of -1.537. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are still in fifth position with a net run rate of -0.667.

Adelaide Strikers, led by Peter Siddle, are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with six points and a net run rate of +3.113. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table and are yet to open their account in the Big Bash League 2022.

Asif Ali's heroics in vain as Hobart Hurricanes fall short by 6 runs

Big Bash League 2022 - Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes

In a rain-affected game, the Sixers posted a competitive total of 137 runs for the loss of six wickets. Kurtis Patterson (38) and Josh Philippe (43) put on 68 runs stand for the opening wickets off just 6.4 overs to lay the platform for a strong finish.

The middle order of the team failed miserably. Hayden Kerr, batting lower down the order, provided the team with a strong finish with 32 runs off just 20 balls at a strike rate of 160. Patrick Dooley and Shadab Khan chipped in with a couple of wickets for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes struggled throughout their chase and, at one stage, were down to 93/6. Batting at No. 7, Asif Ali gave their team a ray of hope as the 31-year-old smashed 41 runs off just 13 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

However, Naveen-ul-Haq held his nerves in the final over. Sean Abbott and Hayden Kerr picked up two wickets apiece for the Sixers.

