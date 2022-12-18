Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match 7

Melbourne Renegades, captained by Nic Maddinson, continued their winning run in the ongoing edition of Big Bash League 2022. On Sunday, December 18, they defeated the Sydney Thunder by four wickets at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

The Renegades, therefore, continued their unbeaten run in the tournament, having won both of their matches in Big Bash League so far. They have now climbed to the second position with four points and a net run rate of +0.611.

Adelaide Strikers are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table, having won both their matches. They have four points to their name and have a better net run rate than the Renegades, who are placed below the Strikers.

However, Sydney Thunder have slipped to fifth place as they have now lost two games. They have managed to win just one out of their three matches and have only two points under their belt. Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, are yet to get on board as they have lost both of their games in the Big Bash League so far.

Aaron Finch stars as Melbourne Renegades goes past Sydney Thunder in a nail-biting thriller

As far as the match is concerned, the Thunder were left reeling at 23/2 thanks to some excellent display of bowling from the Renegades spinners. However, Rilee Rossouw held one end strongly and smashed 53 runs off just 38 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

A few important contributions from Alex Ross (39) and Oliver Davies (33) lower down the order helped the Thunder post a competitive total of 174 runs in 20 overs. Tom Rogers picked up two wickets for the Renegades.

In response, Nic Maddinson (39) and Jake Fraser McGurk (24) got the Renegades side off to a good start as both the players were striking at a run rate of just over 10. However, they lost the plot in the middle overs, courtesy of an excellent bowling display from Daniel Sams.

The Renegades needed 58 runs off the final five overs with their captain fighting hard in the middle. Aaron Finch remained unbeaten and played a match-winning inning of 70 runs in just 43 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes. Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for the Thunder.

