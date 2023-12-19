Big Bash League 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder (Updated) ft. Matthew Short and D’Arcy Short

Adelaide Strikers faced Sydney Thunder in the eighth match of the Big Bash League 2023-24 on Tuesday, December 19, at the Adelaide Oval. Thunder won the toss and elected to bat.

Thunder lost their first two wickets for just 27 runs but the next set of batters did really well. Cameron Bancroft and Oliver Davies added 54 runs for the third wicket and took the team’s total over the 50-run mark. Bancroft had another partnership of 82 runs for the fourth wicket with Alex Ross.

Bancroft was dismissed in the 20th over after scoring 74 runs off 54 deliveries. He helped the Thunder post a total of 200 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. David Payne and Jamie Overton played crucial roles with the ball and took two wickets each.

Matthew Short and D’Arcy Short had a partnership of 139 runs for the first wicket, which decided the fate of the match. Matthew made 82 runs off 41 deliveries before getting dismissed in the 13th over.

The Strikers took 19.4 overs to win the game with six wickets in hand. Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, and Zaman Khan took one wicket each for the Thunder.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 C Munro (BH) 2 2 1 145 99* 145 94 154.25 - 1 11 7 2 CT Bancroft (ST) 2 2 0 99 74 49.5 73 135.61 - 1 8 2 3 MW Short (AS) 1 1 0 82 82 82 41 200 - 1 5 6 4 O Davies (ST) 2 2 0 67 35 33.5 47 142.55 - - 5 3 5 DJM Short (AS) 1 1 0 66 66 66 47 140.42 - 1 6 2 6 SPD Smith (SS) 1 1 0 61 61 61 42 145.23 - 1 7 1 7 DP Hughes (SS) 1 1 1 60 60* - 50 120 - 1 4 1 8 MC Henriques (SS) 2 2 0 60 40 30 56 107.14 - - 4 0 9 HWR Cartwright (MS) 2 2 0 57 33 28.5 34 167.64 - - 2 5 10 W Sutherland (MR) 2 1 1 51 51* - 30 170 - 1 1 4

Colin Munro is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has made 145 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 154.25. Cameron Bancroft has jumped to second place on this list of batters with the most runs. He has amassed 99 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 135.61.

Matthew Short won the Player of the Match award for his knock against the Thunder on Tuesday. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 82 runs. Oliver Davies, who is in fourth place, has scored 67 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 142.55, including five fours and two sixes.

D’Arcy Short scored 66 runs in his first outing off 47 deliveries. He is ranked fifth among the top scorers of the tournament.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 XC Bartlett (BH) 2 2 7 - 43 5 3/35 8.6 6.14 8.4 - - 2 MJ Swepson (BH) 2 2 7.1 - 49 5 3/23 9.8 6.83 8.6 - - 3 BJ Dwarshuis (SS) 2 2 8 - 57 5 3/36 11.4 7.12 9.6 - - 4 T Sangha (ST) 2 2 8 - 54 4 3/21 13.5 6.75 12 - - 5 JP Behrendorff (PS) 2 1 4 1 28 3 3/28 9.33 7 8 - - 6 PI Walter (BH) 2 2 5 - 29 3 2/22 9.66 5.8 10 - - 7 W Sutherland (MR) 2 2 5.5 - 30 3 2/21 10 5.14 11.66 - - 8 MP Kuhnemann (BH) 2 2 6 - 35 3 2/18 11.66 5.83 12 - - 9 TK Curran (SS) 2 2 8 - 42 3 3/19 14 5.25 16 - - 10 MG Neser (BH) 2 2 5 - 43 3 2/30 14.33 8.6 10 - -

Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, and Ben Dwarshuis are still among the top three wicket-takers in the tournament. They have taken five wickets each this season so far.

Tanveer Sangha is still in fourth place on this list. He has taken four wickets in two matches at an average of 13.50. Jason Behrendorff has taken three wickets in two matches and is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

