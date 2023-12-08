Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars (Updated) ft. Colin Munro and Mitchell Swepson

Brisbane Heat secured a whopping 103-run win over Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League 2023-24 season opener on Thursday, December 7 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

After losing the bat flip, Heat were tasked to bat first. Openers Usman Khawaja (28) and Colin Munro stitched a 66-run opening stand to put the side in a dominating position. After Khawaja's dismissal, Munro forged an 82-run second-wicket partnership with Marnus Labuschagne (30).

Sam Billings (18) and Max Bryant (15*) also played crucial knocks. Munro was left stranded on 99* off 61 balls with nine fours and five sixes but his knock propelled the Heat to 214/3 in 20 overs. Joel Paris, Glenn Maxwell, and Nathan Coulter-Nile scalped one wicket apiece for Stars.

In response, Melbourne Stars lost their openers Thomas Rogers (1) and Sam Harper (4) quite early in the innings. Despite Joe Burns (22), Glenn Maxwell (23), and Hilton Cartwight (33) playing decent knocks, no batter managed to keep the Stars ahead of the required rate.

Eventually, Stars got bundled out for 111 runs in 15.1 overs. Heat leggie Mitchell Swepson was the standout bowler with a three-wicket haul. Michael Neser and Xavier Bartlett picked up two wickets apiece.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Big Bash League 2023.

Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Brisbane Heat opener Colin Munro achieved the top rank in the run-scoring charts with 99 runs after falling short of a century by just one run. Melbourne Stars middle-order batter Hilton Cartwright secured the second rank for his 33-run knock.

Heat no. 3 batter Marnus Labuschagne could add 30 runs to his team's tally securing the third slot. His colleague Usman Khawaja occupied the fourth slot with 28 runs at a strike rate of 147.36.

Glenn Maxwell (23), Joe Burns (22), Sam Billings (18), Max Bryant (15), Usama Mir (9) and Liam Dawson (7) are holding the next six ranks on the chart.

Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Brisbane Heat leggie Mitchell Swepson scalped three crucial wickets to turn the game towards his team. He's currently leading the wickets column in the ongoing BBL at an average of 7.66.

His pace colleague Xavier Bartlett picked up two wickets at an average of 2.66 to make it to the second rank. Michael Neser secured the third rank with two wickets at an average of 15. Paul Walter picked up the wicket of Hilton Cartwright to occupy the fourth rank.