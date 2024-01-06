Big Bash League 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers (Updated) ft. James Vince

The Melbourne Stars faced the Sydney Sixers in the 28th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne hosted this encounter.

After being asked to bat first, the Stars got off to a decent start, thanks to Thomas Rogers (19) and Daniel Lawrence (36). Beau Webster departed without troubling the scorers before skipper Glenn Maxwell played a brilliant cameo of 31.

The Stars were set for a strong finish but the Sixers bowled outstandingly at the back end of the innings and denied them. Marcus Stoinis (34*) and Hilton Cartwright (29*) struggled a bit and could only take the Stars to 156/4. Todd Murphy picked up two scalps for the Sixers, giving away only 15 runs.

Chasing 157, Josh Philippe (9) departed early and Daniel Hughes joined James Vince. Both kept the Stars at bay in the middle overs and put 99 between them for the second wicket before Hughes fell on 41. There was no stopping Vince as he brought up his fifty.

Vince scored 79 off 57 balls but failed to finish off the game as he departed in the 17th over. Moises Henriques and Jordan Silk remained unbeaten on eight and 13 respectively to take the Sixers home in the penultimate over.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy SR 4 5 1 MW Short (AS) 6 6 1 351 82 70.2 225 156 - 5 - 27 17 2 CA Lynn (AS) 6 6 2 267 83* 66.75 159 167.92 - 3 - 27 13 3 AM Hardie (PS) 6 6 2 251 85* 62.75 181 138.67 - 2 - 13 13 4 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 8 7 0 215 70 30.71 131 164.12 - 2 1 13 16 5 CT Bancroft (ST) 6 6 0 202 74 33.66 162 124.69 - 1 - 18 3 6 JM Vince (SS) 7 7 1 195 83 32.5 154 126.62 - 2 - 22 3 7 GJ Maxwell (MS) 7 7 2 191 35* 38.2 112 170.53 - - - 20 11 8 DJM Short (AS) 6 6 0 178 66 29.66 145 122.75 - 2 - 16 7 9 BJ Webster (MS) 7 6 1 178 66* 35.6 152 117.1 - 2 1 15 4 10 C Munro (BH) 5 5 1 166 99* 41.5 107 155.14 - 1 1 12 9

Matthew Short of Adelaide Strikers is the leading run-scorer in the Big Bash League 2023. He has amassed 351 runs in six games and sits at the top of the most runs list with an average of 70.20.

Short’s teammate, Chris Lynn, is placed second in the list of most runs. The hard-hitting batter has scored 267 runs in six outings and averages an impressive 66.75.

Aaron Hardie of Perth Scorchers has scored 251 runs in six games and sits below Lynn in the list of most runs in the Big Bash League 2023.

Jake Fraser-McGurk of Melbourne Renegades has impressed everyone with his strokeplay. He has scored 215 runs in seven innings and is placed fourth as he is striking at 164.12 in the tournament.

Sydney Thunder’s Cameron Bancroft sits below Fraser-McGurk in the list of most runs in the Big Bash League 2023. The right-handed batter has scored 202 runs in six outings so far.

James Vince of Sydney Sixers has jumped to the sixth spot in the most runs list after taking his tally to 195 in seven outings after scoring 79 against the Stars.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy SR 4 5 1 DR Sams (ST) 6 5 102 17 - 160 11 5/30 14.54 9.41 9.27 1 1 2 XC Bartlett (BH) 5 5 102 17 - 127 10 3/29 12.7 7.47 10.2 - - 3 LR Morris (PS) 4 4 90 15 - 111 9 5/24 12.33 7.4 10 - 1 4 JP Behrendorff (PS) 6 5 102 17 1 124 9 4/25 13.77 7.29 11.33 1 - 5 PI Walter (BH) 5 5 90 15 - 115 8 3/27 14.37 7.66 11.25 - - 6 MJ Swepson (BH) 5 5 115 19.1 - 131 8 3/23 16.37 6.83 14.37 - - 7 Zaman Khan (ST) 4 4 92 15.2 - 131 8 3/24 16.37 8.54 11.5 - - 8 JM Bird (SS) 5 5 108 18 - 145 8 2/19 18.12 8.05 13.5 - - 9 J Edwards (SS) 7 7 126 21 - 162 8 3/24 20.25 7.71 15.75 - - 10 DA Payne (AS) 5 5 112 18.4 - 181 8 3/37 22.62 9.69 14 - -

Daniel Sams of Sydney Thunder is sitting at the top of the most wickets list. He has picked up 11 wickets in five innings so far and is the leading wicke-taker in the Big Bash League 2023.

Xavier Bartlett of Brisbane Heat has grabbed 10 wickets in five outings and sits below Sams in the list of most wickets.

‘The Wild Thing’ Lance Morris follows Bartlett in the most wickets list. The Scorchers pacer has nine wickets to his name at an average of 12.33.

Jason Behrendorff follows Morris in the most wickets list. He also has grabbed nine wickets in five outings at an average of 13.77.

Paul Walter of Brisbane Heat has eight scalps to his name in the Big Bash League 2023 and sits below Behrendorff.

