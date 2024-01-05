Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers (Updated) ft. Matthew Short

Adelaide Strikers defeated Perth Scorchers by nine wickets in Match No.27 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, January 5. After being asked to chase down a target of 154, the Strikers romped home with 23 balls left in their innings. Matthew Short became the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 76 off 51 balls with seven fours and four sixes.

Matthew Short is the leading run-scorer of BBL 2023-24. The Adelaide Strikers’ batter has scored 351 runs from six matches at an average of 70.20 and a strike-rate of 156 with five half-centuries and a top score of 82 to show for his efforts.

Short’s teammate Chris Lynn has racked up 267 runs from six games at an average of 66.75 and a strike-rate of 167.92 with three half-centuries to his name. Aaron Hardie of the Perth Scorchers is third in the list, having scored 251 runs from six matches at an average of 62.75 with a top score of 85.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been impressive for the Melbourne Renegades, having scored 215 runs from seven innings at an average of 30.71 with a top score of 70.

Daniel Sams of the Sydney Thunder is the leading wicket-taker of BBL 2023-24. The left-arm pacer has taken 11 wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 9.41. He also accounted for a five-wicket haul against the Brisbane Heat. He also took a four-wicket haul against Melbourne Stars.

Xavier Bartlett of the Heat has also been exceptional, having taken 10 wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 7.47. Lamce Morris and Jason Behrendorff have nine scalps to their names.

Paul Walter, Mitchell Swepson, Zaman Khan, Jackson Bird, Jack Edwards, David Payne and Jamie Overton have taken eight wickets apiece.

