Big Bash League 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades (Updated) ft. James Vince

Sydney Sixers took on Melbourne Stars in the 14th match of the Big Bash League 2023-24 on Tuesday, December 26, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Perth Scorchers faced Melbourne Renegades in the second game of the day.

The Stars won the toss against the Sixers and elected to bowl. James Vince and Jack Edwards were the only batters who scored more than 20 runs for the Sixers. Vince top scored with 83 runs off 55 deliveries.

Eventually, the Sixers posted a total of 154 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Haris Rauf and Usama Mir picked up three wickets each for the Stars.

The Stars lost their first three wickets for 54 runs. Hilton Cartwright was the highest scorer for the team and made 47 runs off 30 deliveries. His efforts helped the Stars reach 155 runs in 19.3 overs, winning the game by four wickets. Cartwright won the Player of the Match award.

In the second game, Melbourne Renegades picked up two wickets for just four runs. However, Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis stabilized the innings. They added 120 runs for the third wicket. Inglis scored 64 runs off 44 deliveries, while Hardie made 57 off 41.

As the game progressed, the Scorchers were bundled out for 162 runs in 19.4 overs. Tom Rogers and Will Sutherland took three wickets each for the Renegades.

Renegades' Joe Clarke and Shaun Marsh collaborated to contribute 75 runs, pushing the team's score beyond 100. Marsh led the scoring with 59 runs off 36 balls.

However, the team faced a setback, losing their final six wickets for just 38 runs and ending with a total of 149 runs for the loss of eight wickets. The Scorchers emerged victorious, securing the match by 13 runs.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 AM Hardie (PS) 4 4 2 182 85* 91 124 146.77 - 2 12 9 2 C Munro (BH) 3 3 1 157 99* 78.5 98 160.2 - 1 11 9 3 MW Short (AS) 2 2 0 137 82 68.5 89 153.93 - 2 8 8 4 CT Bancroft (ST) 3 3 0 129 74 43 93 138.7 - 1 11 3 5 HWR Cartwright (MS) 4 4 1 126 47* 42 75 168 - - 12 6 6 JC Silk (SS) 4 4 2 116 66* 58 80 145 - 1 8 4 7 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 5 4 0 105 55 26.25 51 205.88 - 1 6 10 8 JM Vince (SS) 4 4 0 99 83 24.75 79 125.31 - 1 9 2 9 BJ Webster (MS) 3 3 0 98 59 32.66 82 119.51 - 1 7 2 10 MS Wade (HH) 2 2 0 93 82 46.5 57 163.15 - 1 11 3

Aaron Hardie has replaced Colin Munro from the first spot on this list of leading run-scorers. He has scored 182 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 146.77.

Munro has dropped to second spot, having smashed 157 runs in three games at an average of 78.50 and an impressive strike rate of 160.20.

Matthew Short has moved from second to third position. He has produced 137 runs in two games at an average of 68.50. Cameron Bancroft is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer. He has scored 129 runs at a strike rate of 138.70 in three matches.

Hilton Cartwright now stands among the top five run-scorers after his 47-run knock vs the Sixers. With 126 runs to his name, he has maintained a notable strike rate above 160.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JP Behrendorff (PS) 4 3 12 1 76 8 4/25 9.5 6.33 9 1 - 2 PI Walter (BH) 3 3 9 - 56 6 3/27 9.33 6.22 9 - - 3 XC Bartlett (BH) 3 3 10 - 71 6 3/35 11.83 7.1 10 - - 4 MJ Swepson (BH) 3 3 11.1 - 76 6 3/23 12.66 6.8 11.16 - - 5 Zaman Khan (ST) 3 3 11.4 - 98 6 3/24 16.33 8.4 11.66 - - 6 JM Bird (SS) 4 4 14 - 117 6 2/19 19.5 8.35 14 - - 7 TS Rogers (MR) 5 5 17.1 - 131 6 3/18 21.83 7.63 17.16 - - 8 W Sutherland (MR) 5 5 16.5 - 139 6 3/36 23.16 8.25 16.83 - - 9 J Overton (AS) 2 2 8 - 52 5 3/23 10.4 6.5 9.6 - - 10 DR Sams (ST) 3 3 9 - 93 5 4/33 18.6 10.33 10.8 1 -

Jason Behrendorff continues to dominate the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with eight scalps in four matches at an impressive average of 9.50.

Following closely are Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, and Zaman Khan, maintaining their positions in the subsequent four spots. They have each claimed six wickets, with average figures of 9.33, 11.83, 12.66, and 16.33, respectively.

Jackson Bird, Tom Rogers, and Will Sutherland, also with six wickets apiece, occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions, respectively.

