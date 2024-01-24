Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat (Updated) ft. Josh Brown and Spencer Johnson

The final of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 was played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday (January 24). Hosts Sydney Sixers faced the Brisbane Heat in an exciting clash, where the Heat emerged victorious by 54 runs.

Sydney Sixers won the toss and opted to bowl first. Heat lost Jimmy Peirson on four early in the innings but Josh Brown and Nathan McSweeney led the recovery work. Both played some beautiful strokes and kept the Sixers at bay. Brown brought up a well-compiled fifty.

McSweeney (33) and Brown (53) fell in quick succession and the Heat lost their way a bit. Matt Renshaw played a handy knock of 40 off 22 balls to power the Heat to 166/8 at the end of their innings. Sean Abbott bowled beautifully for the Sixers to register figures of 4/32.

In reply, the Sixers lost both their openers inside the powerplay. Josh Philippe (23) and skipper Moises Henriques (25) tried hard but the Heat made sure that they kept things tight in the middle overs. During the process, they picked up regular wickets.

The Sixers lost their way as the innings progressed. They failed to build partnerships and eventually got bundled out on 112 in 17.3 overs to lose the game by 54 runs. Spencer Johnson grabbed a four-fer for Heat to help his side defend the total successfully and lift their second title.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MW Short (AS) 11 11 2 541 82 60.11 353 153.25 - 6 - 43 25 2 J Brown (BH) 9 9 0 366 140 40.66 243 150.61 1 1 - 31 23 3 AM Hardie (PS) 11 11 2 334 85* 37.11 261 127.96 - 2 - 18 14 4 CA Lynn (AS) 7 7 2 304 83* 60.8 185 164.32 - 3 - 31 14 5 LJ Evans (PS) 10 7 2 292 85* 58.4 154 189.61 - 3 - 29 16 6 BJ Webster (MS) 9 8 2 262 66* 43.66 229 114.41 - 3 1 21 7 7 BR McDermott (HH) 8 8 2 261 95* 43.5 192 135.93 - 3 - 25 12 8 AD Hales (ST) 9 9 0 258 72 28.66 183 140.98 - 1 1 27 13 9 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 9 8 0 257 70 32.12 162 158.64 - 2 1 17 18 10 MC Henriques (SS) 11 10 2 257 59 32.12 219 117.35 - 1 - 17 8

Adelaide Strikers’ skipper Matthew Short finished as the highest run-scorer in the Big Bash League 2023-24. He was sensational with the bat this season and scored 541 runs in 11 games at an average of 60.11.

Josh Brown played an instrumental role in Brisbane Heat lifting the title. The swashbuckling opener smashed a 38-ball 53 against the Sixers in the final to take his runs tally to 366 in nine outings. He finished as the second highest run-scorer in the competition.

Aaron Hardie of Perth Scorchers finished below Brown in the most runs list. The right-handed batter scored 334 runs in 11 games.

Chris Lynn of Adelaide Strikers featured in only seven games but amassed 304 runs in the process to finish fourth in the most runs list.

Laurie Evans of Perth Scorchers scored 292 runs in seven outings. He averaged a hefty 58.40 in the Big Bash League 2023-24 and finished among the top five run-getters in the competition.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 XC Bartlett (BH) 11 11 231 38.3 - 294 20 3/29 14.7 7.63 11.55 - - 2 SH Johnson (BH) 11 11 234 39 1 275 19 4/26 14.47 7.05 12.31 1 - 3 BJ Dwarshuis (SS) 11 11 242 40.2 - 284 17 5/21 16.7 7.04 14.23 - 1 4 PI Walter (BH) 11 11 204 34 - 291 17 3/27 17.11 8.55 12 - - 5 JP Behrendorff (PS) 10 9 198 33 1 254 16 4/25 15.87 7.69 12.37 1 - 6 J Overton (AS) 9 9 206 34.2 - 277 16 3/23 17.31 8.06 12.87 - - 7 CJ Boyce (AS) 11 11 254 42.2 - 293 14 3/20 20.92 6.92 18.14 - - 8 L Pope (AS) 6 6 126 21 - 185 13 4/22 14.23 8.8 9.69 2 - 9 LR Morris (PS) 9 9 186 31 - 247 13 5/24 19 7.96 14.3 - 1 10 MG Neser (BH) 11 11 174 29 1 218 12 3/27 18.16 7.51 14.5 - -

Xavier Bartlett of Brisbane Heat picked up two wickets on the night of the final to take his wickets tally to 20 in 11 games. He finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash League 2023-24.

Brisbane Heat’s Spencer Johnson was the Player of the Final. He breathed fire and registered figures of 4/26. The 28-year-old finished with 19 wickets to his name in the competition.

Ben Dwarshuis of Sydney Sixers managed to pick up only a single scalp in the final and finished the Big Bash League 2023-24 with 17 wickets to his name. He averaged 16.70 in the tournament.

Paul Walter of Brisbane Heat also grabbed 17 wickets in the competition and finished below Dwarshuis as he averaged 17.11. The English pacer grabbed the big wicket of Moises Henriques in the final.

Perth Scorchers’ Jason Behrendorff finished at the fifth position in the most wickets list with 16 wickets to his name.

