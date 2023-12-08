Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades (Updated) ft. Steve Smith and Ben Dwarshuis

Sydney Sixers secured an eight-run win over Melbourne Renegades in the second game of the BBL 2023-24 on Friday. The Sydney Cricket Ground hosted this encounter.

Batting first, the Sixers started on a positive note. Openers Josh Philippe (29) and Steven Smith gave the Sixers a blistering start, racking up a 58-run opening stand. Later, Smith received good support from skipper Moises Henriques (40). Smith went on to score 61 runs off 42 balls with seven fours and one six.

In the death overs, Jordan Silk's 26* off 14 and Jack Edwards' 14 off 10 propelled the Sixers to 175/6 in 20 overs. Adam Zampa and Will Sutherland picked up two wickets each for the Renegades in the first innings.

In reply, the Renegades started on a disastrous note. Captain Nic Maddinson (6) and Joe Clarke (6) lost their wickets quite early in the second innings. Jake Fraser-McGurk (48) and Aaron Finch (33) added a 39-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The Renegades stared down the barrel at 125/6 after Finch lost his wicket. Sutherland, batting at No. 7, changed the course of the game, smacking an unbeaten 51-run knock off 30 balls, featuring one four and four sixes. However, they fell short of the target by eight runs in the last over.

Ben Dwarshuis was the wrecker-in-chief for the Sixers, taking three wickets. Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott and Steve O'Keefe took one wicket each.

Without any delay, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Big Bash League 2023.

Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 C Munro (BH) 1 1 1 99 99* - 61 162.29 - 1 9 5 2 SPD Smith (SS) 1 1 0 61 61 61 42 145.23 - 1 7 1 3 W Sutherland (MR) 1 1 1 51 51* - 30 170 - 1 1 4 4 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 1 1 0 48 48 48 24 200 - - 5 3 5 MC Henriques (SS) 1 1 0 40 40 40 32 125 - - 4 0 6 AJ Finch (MR) 1 1 0 33 33 33 31 106.45 - - 3 0 7 HWR Cartwright (MS) 1 1 0 33 33 33 16 206.25 - - 2 3 8 M Labuschagne (BH) 1 1 0 30 30 30 23 130.43 - - 2 0 9 JR Philippe (SS) 1 1 0 29 29 29 17 170.58 - - 5 1 10 UT Khawaja (BH) 1 1 0 28 28 28 19 147.36 - - 4 0

Brisbane Heat opener Colin Munro continues to lead the run-scoring charts, having amassed 99 runs at a strike rate of 162.29. Steve Smith smacked a 61-run knock against the Renegades to propel himself to the second rank.

Will Sutherland, the Renegades hard-hitting all-rounder, climbed up to the third position with 51 runs. Renegades No. 3 batter Jake Fraser-McGurk accumulated 48 runs against the Sixers to rocket to the fourth slot.

Sixers all-rounder Moises Henriques smashed 40 runs in the second game of the BBL to hold the fifth spot in the standings. Aaron Finch, the Renegades No. 5 batter, ascended to the sixth rank with 33 runs.

Stars middle-order batter Hilton Cartwright slipped from second to the seventh slot, scoring 33 runs. Heat No. 3 batter Marnus Labuschagne slid from third to eighth rank, racking up 30 runs.

Josh Philippe accumulated 29 runs vs the Renegades to occupy the ninth slot. Usman Khawaja slid from fourth rank to secure the 10th position.

Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MJ Swepson (BH) 1 1 3.1 - 23 3 3/23 7.66 7.26 6.33 - - 2 BJ Dwarshuis (SS) 1 1 4 - 36 3 3/36 12 9 8 - - 3 XC Bartlett (BH) 1 1 3 - 8 2 2/8 4 2.66 9 - - 4 W Sutherland (MR) 1 1 4 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 12 - - 5 A Zampa (MR) 1 1 4 - 24 2 2/24 12 6 12 - - 6 MG Neser (BH) 1 1 3 - 30 2 2/30 15 10 9 - - 7 PI Walter (BH) 1 1 1 - 7 1 1/7 7 7 6 - - 8 MP Kuhnemann (BH) 1 1 3 - 17 1 1/17 17 5.66 18 - - 9 JM Bird (SS) 1 1 2 - 24 1 1/24 24 12 12 - - 10 SH Johnson (BH) 1 1 2 - 25 1 1/25 25 12.5 12 - -

Brisbane Heat leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson scalped three wickets against the Stars to retain his top rank in the wickets standings at an average of 7.66. Ben Dwarshuis racked up three wickets against the Renegades to occupy the second rank.

Heat pacer Xavier Bartlett slipped from second to the third rank with two wickets, averaging four. Renegades pace bowling all-rounder Will Sutherland took two wickets to jump to the fourth rank with an average of 10.5.

Adam Zampa, the Renegades leggie, grabbed two wickets to occupy the fifth spot. Michael Neser (2), Paul Walter (1), and Matthew Kuhnemann (1) slipped three positions each to hold the sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks, respectively.

Jackson Bird (1) and Spencer Johnson (1) are holding the ninth and 10th ranks, averaging 24 and 25, respectively.