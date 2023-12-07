The cricket summer in Australia is underway and fans will turn their attention to one of the most exciting franchise leagues in the world. The Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 kicks off on December 7 Down Under.

This will be the 13th edition of Big Bash League, with eight teams competing for the title. 40 league matches will be played before the knockouts begin on January 19. This edition will be played across 13 venues, with the final scheduled to take place on January 24.

The Perth Scorchers are the defending champions, having beaten Brisbane Heat in the final last year. The Scorchers emerged victorious by five wickets (with four balls to spare) in front of their home crowd to lift their fifth title.

The opening game of the Big Bash League 2023 will see the Brisbane Heat square off against the Melbourne Stars at The Gabba in Brisbane. Expect fans to come out in huge numbers to support their home team after finishing as the runners-up last year.

The likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will be in action on the opening night of the tournament. Two strong sides will go head-to-head on Thursday and fans can expect a cracking contest to light up the opening night.

Big Bash League 2023: When to watch

The Big Bash League 2023 kicks off on Thursday, December 7. It will be non-stop action throughout the Australian summer.

The league stages of the BBL 2023 will span from December 7 to January 17. The knockout stages of the competition begin on January 19 with the Qualifier 1. The Eliminator will be played the next day, followed by the Qualifier 2 on January 22. The grand finale will take place on Wednesday, January 24.

Big Bash League 2023: Where to watch

The Star Sports Network will be telecasting all the matches of the Big Bash League 2023. The live streaming of all matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.