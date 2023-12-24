Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 13

Sydney Thunder claimed a convincing five-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in the 12th game of the Big Bash League 2023-24, held at Lavington Sports Oval in Albury. Meanwhile, in the 13th match, Hobart Hurricanes secured a six-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Brisbane Heat maintain their pole position in the standings with seven points after bagging three wins in four games. Sydney Sixers retain their second slot in the tally with three consecutive wins, carrying six points.

Perth Scorchers hold the third rank with two wins in three games, racking up five points. Adelaide Strikers stay in the fourth position with one win, a loss, and a no result, bagging three points.

Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes claimed their first wins of the season, securing the fifth and sixth slots with two points each at an NRR of -0.158 and -0.546 respectively.

Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars are reeling down at the bottom two spots without bagging a win so far.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Brisbane Heat 4 3 0 0 1 7 2.344 2 Sydney Sixers 3 3 0 0 0 6 0.304 3 Perth Scorchers 3 2 0 0 1 5 2.342 4 Adelaide Strikers 3 1 1 0 1 3 0.175 5 Sydney Thunder 3 1 2 0 1 2 -0.158 6 Hobart Hurricanes 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.546 7 Melbourne Renegades 3 0 3 0 0 1 -0.65 8 Melbourne Stars 2 0 3 0 0 0 -3.031

Thunder and Hurricanes bag victories

Moving into the details of the first game of the day, the Stars opted to bat first after winning the toss. Beau Webster (59) and Glenn Maxwell (30) emerged as the standout batters in the first innings, propelling their team to a score of 172 runs in 20 overs.

Daniel Sams was the main aggressor with a four-wicket haul, conceding 33 runs in his four-over spell. Additionally, his pace colleague Zaman Khan also contributed with a three-wicket haul. Chris Green and Liam Hatcher secured one wicket each.

During the chase, Thunder’s openers Cameron Bancroft (30) and Alex Hales (40) set a solid foundation with a 78-run partnership for the first wicket. The top and middle order continued to sustain the momentum.

Oliver Davies (23) and Daniel Sams (22*) contributed with valuable runs, helping their side cross the line in just 18.2 overs, winning the game by five wickets. Beau Webster’s four-wicket haul was insufficient to alter the outcome.

Delving into the details of the second encounter of the day, Hurricanes tasked Renegades with batting first. Joe Clarke (38) and Quinton de Kock (38) provided their side a strong start with a 78-run opening stand. However, Jake Fraser-McGurk, batting at no.3, bagged a golden duck.

In the middle-order, Aaron Finch (31) and Jonathan Wells (31*) stitched a crucial 64-run stand for the fifth wicket, steering their side's total to 183/5 in 20 overs. Captain Nathan Ellis claimed two wickets, conceding 32 runs in his four-over spell while Patrick Dooley picked up two scalps also.

The chase was more of a one-way traffic after Caleb Jewell was dismissed for a three-ball duck. Matthew Wade (82 off 50 with nine fours and three sixes) and Macalister Wright (63 off 36, five fours and five sixes) were the batters to take the game away from the opposition.

Ultimately, after the duo’s dismissals, Tim David finished off the chase, after the team's 19 overs, as they won the game by six wickets. Tom Rogers scalped two wickets but in vain for the Renegades.

