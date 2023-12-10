Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 4

The Melbourne Renegades locked horns with the Perth Scorchers in the fourth match of the Big Bash League 2023 on Sunday (December 10). Simonds Stadium in Geelong hosted this encounter. There were bizarre scenes as the pitch misbehaved and the game was called off due to it.

The match officials decided to abandon the game and as a result, the Melbourne Renegades and the Perth Scorchers shared a point each. After rain played spoilsport yesterday (December 9), today's game was abandoned due to the pitch. Both games on the weekend thus couldn't be completed.

As far as the points table is concerned, Brisbane Heat continue to top the table, with three points in two games. The Sydney Sixers are placed second in the points table after getting off to a winning start to the Big Bash League 2023.

The Adelaide Strikers’ opening game was washed out due to rain and they grabbed one point. They sit below the Sixers. The defending champions, Perth Scorchers, got off the mark in the competition after their game against the Renegades was called off. They follow the Strikers in the points table.

Below the Scorchers sit the Renegades who have one point under their belt in two games. They have a net run rate of -0.4. The Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder are yet to feature in the competition and follow the Renegades.

The Melbourne Stars lost to Brisbane Heat in their opening game. They have a net run rate of -5.15 after the heavy loss and are sitting at the bottom of the points table.

The match between the Melbourne Renegades and the Perth Scorchers abandoned due to an unsafe pitch

In the fourth match of Big Bash League 2023, the Melbourne Renegades skipper Nic Maddinson won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Perth Scorchers didn’t have the best of starts as they lost Stephen Eskinazi on a duck in the very first over. Cooper Conolly also struggled a bit and departed on six.

Aaron Hardie looked good at the crease and was joined by Josh Inglis as both led the recovery work for the Renegades. An odd ball was holding in the surface and there was plenty of seam movement. The batters struggled to time the ball.

The pair of Hardie and Inglis complained to the umpires. The umpires had a chat among themselves and took off the players. The Scorchers were 30/2 in 6.5 overs at that stage. The match officials had a discussion along with the representative of Cricket Australia.

After a long discussion and taking suggestions from both the skippers, the match officials decided to call off the game. The match at Simonds Stadium in Geelong was abandoned due to an unsafe pitch. Both sides shared a point each and it was a sad end to this Sunday blockbuster.

There was plenty of rain last night and the pitch was under covers for most of the time. The groundsmen didn’t have enough time to prepare the pitch and the dampness didn’t help them either.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket