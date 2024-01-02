Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 23

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosted the exciting clash between the Melbourne Stars and the Melbourne Renegades at the Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday (January 2). The Stars emerged victorious by eight wickets in the rain-curtailed fixture.

It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League 2023. With this win, they have taken their points tally to eight. They have moved to the third spot in the points table after having a net run rate of -1.14.

Brisbane Heat continue to top the table after they have 10 points in six games. Below them sit the Sydney Sixers who have eight points under their belt and pip the Stars on the net run rate. The Sixers have a net run rate of +0.167 and sit second in the points table.

The Perth Scorchers have slipped to the fourth spot. They have seven points to their name and have a net run rate of +1.707. The Hobart Hurricanes follow the Scorchers in the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.235.

The Adelaide Strikers are placed sixth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.278. They have three points under their belt and pip Sydney Thunder who also have three points under their belt and have a net run rate of -0.42.

The Melbourne Renegades suffered their fifth loss of the Big Bash League 2023. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table after having managed to grab only three points so far. They have a net run rate of -0.505 and are desperate to turn the tables around.

Melbourne Stars grab their fourth consecutive win in the Big Bash League 2023

The Melbourne Derby was held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Melbourne Stars faced the Melbourne Renegades in the 23rd match of Big Bash League 2023. The game was reduced to 14 overs per side.

The Renegades were asked to bat first and Quinton de Kock played a very good knock of 23 at the top of the order. His departure helped the Stars to get back in the contest. The Renegades kept losing wickets at regular intervals and as a result, finished their innings on 97/7.

The Stars bowled beautifully throughout the innings and didn’t allow the Renegades to get away. Daniel Lawrence picked up two wickets and conceded only eight runs in his two overs as the spinners did a fantastic job.

In reply, Lawrence fell on seven but Thomas Rogers kept going strong from the other end. Beau Webster departed on 14 but skipper Glenn Maxwell joined Rogers and built a solid partnership to keep the Renegades at bay.

Rogers and Maxwell made sure that there were no more hiccups in the chase. Rogers and Maxwell remained unbeaten on 46 and 32 respectively to take the Stars across the line in 12 overs with eight wickets in hand.

With this, the Melbourne Stars grabbed their fourth consecutive win in the Big Bash League 2023. The Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, continue to struggle and will have to bring out their A-game to bounce back.

