Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Match 28

The 28th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between the Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Sixers. The Sixers emerged victorious by seven wickets to get back to winning ways.

With this win, the Sydney Sixers have moved to the second spot in the points table. They have grabbed their fourth win in eight outings to take their points tally to 10. They now sit below Brisbane Heat, who are sitting at the top with 12 points in seven games.

The Perth Scorchers have slipped to the third spot on the conclusion of Match 28. The defending champions have nine points under their belt in six outings.

The Melbourne Stars failed to move up the table after suffering a loss against the Sixers. As a result, they couldn’t add to their eight points and are placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of -1.099.

The Hobart Hurricanes have won three games and lost as many. They have six points under their belt and sit below the Stars. The Adelaide Strikers sit below the Hurricanes with five points in seven games.

Sydney Thunder and the Melbourne Renegades follow the Strikers with three points each. Thunder have a net run rate of -0.42 whereas the bottom-placed Renegades have a net run rate of -0.52.

James Vince and Todd Murphy help Sydney Sixers get back to winning ways in Big Bash League 2023

In the 28th match of the Big Bash League 2023 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Sydney Sixers opted to bowl first against the Melbourne Stars. Thomas Rogers (19) and Daniel Lawrence (36) gave the Stars a solid start. Skipper Glenn Maxwell played a fantastic cameo at four of 31 off 14 balls.

The platform was set but the Sixers bowled brilliantly to restrict the Stars to 156/4, with Marcus Stoinis (34*) and Hilton Cartwright (29*) remaining unbeaten. Todd Murphy bowled an outstanding spell for the Sixers and registered figures of 2/15 in his four overs.

In reply, the Sixers lost Josh Philippe (9) early in the innings. James Vince was joined by Daniel Hughes (41) as the two stitched together a match-winning partnership of 99. Vince hit 12 boundaries and scored 79 off 57 before falling in the 17th over.

Skipper Moises Henriques (8*) and Jordan Silk (13*) completed the formalities as the Sixers chased down the total in 18.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Scott Boland grabbed two scalps but it wasn’t enough as the Stars failed to defend the total.

