Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 2

The second match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 saw the Sydney Sixers face the Melbourne Renegades. The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney hosted this encounter on Friday, where the Sixers emerged victorious by eight runs to start the competition on a winning note.

With this win, the Sydney Sixers have grabbed two points to open their account. They have moved to the second spot with a net run rate of +0.4. The Melbourne Renegades have slipped to the seventh spot and have a net run rate of -0.4.

Brisbane Heat continue to top the table after beating the Melbourne Stars in their opening night of BBL 2023. They have a net run rate of +5.15 and sit comfortably at the top of the points table. The Stars are reeling at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -5.15.

The Adelaide Strikers, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, and Sydney Thunder are yet to feature in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League and are placed in the middle of the points table.

Steven Smith helps the Sydney Sixers get off to a winning start at the Big Bash League 2023

Melbourne Renegades skipper Nic Maddinson won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Sydney Sixers got off to a wonderful start as Josh Philippe and Steven Smith put on a 58-run opening stand. After Philippe fell on 29, Smith, along with Moises Henriques, stitched up a very good partnership in the middle overs.

Smith brought up his fifty and was well-supported by his skipper from the other end. Henriques fell on 40 and Smith departed soon on 61. Smith’s knock comprised seven boundaries a maximum. A cameo from Jordan Silk (26* off 14 balls) in the end powered the Sixers to 175/6.

Adam Zampa and Will Sutherland bowled beautifully for the Renegades and picked up two wickets apiece. Kane Richardson also grabbed a scalp but was expensive in his four overs as he conceded 47 runs.

In reply, the Renegades lost three quick wickets before Jake Fraser-McGurk and Aaron Finch led the recovery work. Fraser-McGurk played a fantastic knock of 48 off 24 balls before falling in the 10th over. It allowed the Sixers to pull back things.

Finch looked scratchy for his 33 before falling in the 16th over. Will Sutherland fought hard for the Renegades and took the game to the last over. He scored unbeaten 51 off 30 balls but it wasn’t enough as the Renegades fell short of the target by eight runs.

It was a collective effort from the Sixers with the ball in hand. They picked up seven wickets in total, with Ben Dwarshuis finishing with figures of 3/36 in his four overs.