Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Match 19

The 19th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 was played at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Saturday between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. It was a tame end to the fixture as it was called off due to rain.

The game was washed out due to rain, with Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder sharing a point each. With this, the Sixers have taken their points tally to seven and are placed third in the points table. The Thunder now have three points to their name and are sitting sixth in the table.

Brisbane Heat are the table-toppers. They have grabbed nine points in five games and sit at the top of the table. Perth Scorchers sit below them with seven points in four games. They have a net run rate of +1.707 and pip the Sixers who have a net run rate of

The Melbourne Stars are placed fourth in the points table. They have four points under their belt in five outings. The Adelaide Strikers have three points and are sitting fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.102.

Below them sit Thunder with a net run rate of -0.31. The Melbourne Renegades also have three points under their belt and are placed below Thunder with a net run rate of -0.389. The Hobart Hurricanes are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points in four games.

Rain plays spoilsport in the Sydney Derby in the Big Bash League 2023

In the 19th match of Big Bash League 2023, Sydney Thunder won the toss and opted to bat first against Sydney Sixers. They had a shaky start as they lost two wickets inside the mandatory powerplay. Alex Hales scored 26 at the top of the order.

Alex Ross (44) and Daniel Sams (30) put a solid 70-run stand for the fifth wicket and a cameo from skipper Chris Green (17* off 8) helped Thunder finish their innings on 151/7. Jack Edwards was the pick of the bowlers for Sixers as he registered figures of 3/24. Jackson Bird also grabbed two scalps.

In reply, the Sixers got off to a decent start. They lost Josh Philippe on 11 in the second over before James Vince (8*) and Kurtis Patterson (13*) started building a partnership. The Sixers were 34/1 at the end of four overs before the rain arrived.

Due to persistent rain, the match officials decided to call off the game and both sides shared a point each.

