Big Bash League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Match 30

On Monday, January 8, the 30th game of the Big Bash League 2023-24 unfolded at the Sydney Showground Stadiu, featuring a face-off between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers. Scorchers won by seven wickets.

Brisbane Heat remains atop the Big Bash League sandings, securing six victories in eight games, with the remaining two being inconclusive. They have a positive net run rate of 1.267.

Scorchers have climbed to second in the points table after their win over Thunder. They have won five of seven games, while their only defeat came against Adelaide Strikers.

Sydney Sixers have slipped to third with four wins and two losses, while Melbourne Stars, with an equal number of wins, trail them with a negative NRR of -0.921.

Hobart Hurricanes and Strikers find themselves in sixth and seventh positions, respectively, having lost four of seven games, with NRRs of -0.052 and -0.231 respectively.

Thunder and Melbourne Renegades occupy the bottom two spots, securing just one win in seven and eight games, respectively. Here's how the Big Bash League points table stands after day 30:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Brisbane Heat (Q) 8 6 0 0 2 14 1.267 2 Perth Scorchers 7 5 1 0 1 11 1.027 3 Sydney Sixers 8 4 2 0 2 10 0.253 4 Melbourne Stars 8 4 4 0 0 8 -0.921 5 Hobart Hurricanes 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.052 6 Adelaide Strikers 7 2 4 0 1 5 -0.231 7 Sydney Thunder 7 1 5 0 1 3 -0.433 8 Melbourne Renegades 8 1 6 0 1 3 -0.52

Crawley shines with fifty, Connolly's three-rer ignites Scorchers' fifth triumph in Big Bash League

Opting to bowl first, the Scorchers restricted Thunder to 137-8. Alex Hales played a stellar innings, scoring 72 off 55, with support from Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who contributed 27 off 18. However, the rest of the lineup managed only single-digit scores, resulting in a modest total.

Cooper Connolly impressed with a three-wicket haul, giving away 25 runs in four overs. Ashton Agar also played a crucial role, taking two wickets, and was the most economical bowler, conceding only six runs in his four-over spell, including a maiden.

In response, Zak Crawley and Sam Whiteman combined for a 43-run partnership for the opening wicket, with Whiteman departing after scoring 10. Cptain Aaron Hardie added 22 off as many delveries.

Crawley was dismissed for 58 off 56 in the 17th over, while Josh Inglis stepped up, finishing with a quickfire 26 off 19, featuring two sixes and a four.

Nathan McAndrew claimed two wickets for Sydney Thunder, while captain Green took one wicket. Tanveer Sangha was the most economical bowler, conceding just 14 runs in his allotted overs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App