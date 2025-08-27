"Big communication gap when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired" - Former India opener's massive claim after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's sudden Test retirements were a by-product of a huge communication gap between them and the team management. The duo retired from Tests in back-to-back weeks in May, a month before the crucial England tour.While Kohli and Rohit endured a torrid 2024/25 season with the bat in Tests, their retirements took several fans and former players by surprise. The latter was also the Test captain at the time of his announcement, with Shubman Gill taking over as skipper in the recent England series.Talking about the two stalwarts' Test retirements on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (10:45):&quot;If you play 100 Tests for your country, you must be a terrific cricketer. So you should be given a good send-off. I am convinced there was a big communication gap when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired. They should have spoken to them but instead this is not a good look for the game and Indian cricket.&quot;He added: &quot;Virat Kohli's retirement happened just like that. Virat Kohli deserved a better send-off. He still had two years of Test cricket left in him. But because we drew in England, such talks about him got shut off. However, India will find it difficult to get a cricketer like Virat Kohli for some time.&quot;Despite the massive hole left by the duo, Team India performed admirably in their first Test series without them, drawing 2-2 in England.&quot;Had that happened, Pujara would have got a better send-off&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth believes Cheteshwar Pujara also deserved a fitting farewell for his contributions to Indian cricket. Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24.The 37-year-old had not played for India since the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.&quot;Similarly with Pujara, though it's been a while since he played for India, they should have spoken to him also about his retirement plans. Of course, the player also has to co-operate and realize when their time is up. Had that happened, Pujara would have got a better send-off. But it's a matter of cooperation between the player, selectors and the BCCI,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).Pujara starred in India's memorable back-to-back Test series wins in Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21. He was the Player of the Match in the former, scoring 521 runs at an average of 74 in four Tests.