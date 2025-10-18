'Big fan" - Rohit Sharma reacts hilariously as journalist teases Team India star during practice session ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Team India's Rohit Shamra was teased by journalist Vimal Kumar when the opening batter was heading for practice in Perth ahead of the first ODI against Australia on Sunday, October 19. In a video shared by the journalist, the 38-year-old pointed at him and almost let out a cuss word before walking away with a smile.The right-handed batter, along with Virat Kohli, will mark his return to international cricket after a period of seven months, as the prolific duo last played during the triumphant Champions Trophy 2025 final. The explosive opening batter will look to hit the ground running on what could be a bouncy surface in Perth. Nevertheless, Rohit will back himself to do well, having worked on his fitness relentlessly to get in shape.Watch the video below, in which journalist Vimal Kumar says:&quot;Big fan Rohit bhai. Big fan.&quot;The Nagpur-born has been replaced as captain despite propelling the Men in Blue to Champions Trophy success earlier this year. Shubman Gill will take over as the captain, as it will be his first game as the ODI skipper. The 26-year-old will have some big shoes to fill, given his predecessor holds a winning percentage of 75, the most for an Indian who has captained in at least 50 ODIs.Rohit Sharma set to become fifth Indian to play 500 international matchesRohit Sharma after Champions Trophy 2025 final. (Credits: Getty)The first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth will also be the veteran cricketer's 500th international game. Sachin Tendulkar (664), Virat Kohli (550), MS Dhoni (538), and Rahul Dravid (509) are the only Indians to have played at least 500 matches for the country.The former Indian skipper's last 50-over game in Australia came in 2019 when the tourists won their first bilateral ODI series Down Under. Under Gill, the Men in Blue will be keen to repeat that success against Mitchell Marsh and company.After the ODI series, India and Australia will also play five T20Is.