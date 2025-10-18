'Big fan" - Rohit Sharma reacts hilariously as journalist teases Team India star during practice session ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 18, 2025 23:51 IST
Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India's Rohit Shamra was teased by journalist Vimal Kumar when the opening batter was heading for practice in Perth ahead of the first ODI against Australia on Sunday, October 19. In a video shared by the journalist, the 38-year-old pointed at him and almost let out a cuss word before walking away with a smile.

The right-handed batter, along with Virat Kohli, will mark his return to international cricket after a period of seven months, as the prolific duo last played during the triumphant Champions Trophy 2025 final. The explosive opening batter will look to hit the ground running on what could be a bouncy surface in Perth. Nevertheless, Rohit will back himself to do well, having worked on his fitness relentlessly to get in shape.

Watch the video below, in which journalist Vimal Kumar says:

"Big fan Rohit bhai. Big fan."
The Nagpur-born has been replaced as captain despite propelling the Men in Blue to Champions Trophy success earlier this year. Shubman Gill will take over as the captain, as it will be his first game as the ODI skipper. The 26-year-old will have some big shoes to fill, given his predecessor holds a winning percentage of 75, the most for an Indian who has captained in at least 50 ODIs.

Rohit Sharma set to become fifth Indian to play 500 international matches

Rohit Sharma after Champions Trophy 2025 final. (Credits: Getty)
Rohit Sharma after Champions Trophy 2025 final. (Credits: Getty)

The first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth will also be the veteran cricketer's 500th international game. Sachin Tendulkar (664), Virat Kohli (550), MS Dhoni (538), and Rahul Dravid (509) are the only Indians to have played at least 500 matches for the country.

The former Indian skipper's last 50-over game in Australia came in 2019 when the tourists won their first bilateral ODI series Down Under. Under Gill, the Men in Blue will be keen to repeat that success against Mitchell Marsh and company.

After the ODI series, India and Australia will also play five T20Is.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Edited by Parag Jain
