"Biggest challenge for Australia is coming to India" - Glenn McGrath

Legendary pacer Glenn McGrath believes the biggest challenge for the Australian team is still to beat the Indian team in their own backyard in a Test series. The Aussies are set to tour India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next year and will be hoping to repeat their 2004 feat.

McGrath was one of the members of that Australian team of 2004, who won the series 2-1 on Indian soil. Under current captain Pat Cummins, Australia have won the Test series 1-0 in Pakistan and also managed to draw 1-1 with Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Cricket.com on Monday, McGrath opened up on the adjustments they will need to make to beat the No. 1 ranked Test side in their own den. He said:

"Obviously, the single biggest challenge for Australia is coming to India, performing well and winning the series. We were lucky enough to do it in 2004. You've got to come up with good plans, the batsmen have to learn to adapt on turning pitches and the bowlers have to learn to bowl in those conditions."

McGrath also shed light on how the IPL has given a number of Australian players the experience of playing in Indian conditions. On this, he said:

"I think with IPL, a lot of players have been over here (in India) regularly and have hence experienced the conditions. The current Australian team, evident from their showings in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, are starting to get a better understanding of how to play on subcontinent wickets. That being said, India is still the ultimate challenge. I think they're up for it."

Glenn McGrath's incredible record in India

Glenn McGrath's numbers in India prove why he was arguably one of the best pacers to ever grace the game. In eight Tests, the 52-year-old picked up as many as 33 wickets and made life difficult for the hosts whether or not there was lateral movement on offer.

Explaining how fast bowlers should plan to pick up wickets and be effective on such pitches, Glenn McGrath said:

"Pitches in Australia are quicker and bouncier so you can bowl those good areas. The secret is still having control, bowling outside off-stump or just outside. The length will obviously be different so it's about adapting to the lengths."

