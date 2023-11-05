“Bishan Bedi would be proud of this” - Mark Nicholas lauds Keshav Maharaj's unplayable ball to dismiss Shubman Gill in IND vs SA 2023 World Cup

Former cricketer Mark Nicholas has lauded South African spinner Keshav Maharaj’s ball to dismiss India opener Shubman Gill in the 2023 World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

The reaction came as Maharaj cleaned up Gill with a jaffa to send him back for 23 runs off 24 balls, including one six and four boundaries.

The dismissal took place in the 11th over of India's innings. The left-arm spinner bowled a tossed up slower length ball that drifted in from outside leg. It dragged Gill forward and then ripped past the outside edge. The batter got beaten in the flight, and the ball hit the top of the off-stump, leaving the batter stunned.

Following the dismissal, cricketer-turned-commentator Nicholas said on-air:

"Bishan Bedi would be proud of this."

For the unversed, legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away at 77 on October 23. He picked up 266 wickets in 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979. The Men in Blue wore blackarm against England as a tribute to him on October 29.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provide a decent start as India opt to bat against South Africa in World Cup fixture

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the World Cup match on Sunday. The Men in Blue fielded an unchanged side after registering a mammoth 302-run win over Sri Lanka.

Rohit then provided a flying start to the Men in Blue by sharing a 62-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the opening wicket.

Rohit smashed 40 runs off 24 balls, including two sixes and six boundaries before falling prey to Kagiso Rabada, caught by Proteas captain Temba Bavuma at mid-off.

South Africa, on the other hand, made a solitary change as Tabraiz Shamasi replaced Gerald Coetzee in the playing XI.

The two teams have already qualified for the World Cup semifinals. Team India registered an unbeaten streak of seven games to be placed at the top of the points table. The Proteas, meanwhile, have won six out of seven games, registering their only loss against the Netherlands.

The table toppers will have the luxury of playing the fourth-placed team in the semifinals.

