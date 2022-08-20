"Bit lower in the pecking order in T20Is even when fully fit" - Saba Karim on Deepak Chahar

Despite Deepak Chahar's brilliant performance against Zimbabwe in the first ODI, former selector Saba Karim reckons the all-rounder might not be among the first names on Team India's sheet in the shortest format.

Chahar was brilliant with the new ball against Zimbabwe, but Karim thinks his ability to bowl well in other phases of the game is still under the scanner. The 54-year-old believes there should be a lot of variety in the Indian pace attack and with Bhuvneshwar Kumar already in the mix, he doesn't fancy Chahar.

Speaking to India News Sports on Friday, here's what Saba Karim had to say about Deepak Chahar's comeback:

"I still feel he is a bit lower in the pecking order in T20Is even when fully fit. You have bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and the experience of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and also youngsters like Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh. Chahar has improved as a bowler, but he has been expensive at the death so Bhuvneshwar pips him in that aspect."

"Would definitely like to see both Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar play together in T20Is" - Reetinder Sodhi

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi, who was also a part of the panel, had no such theory about having variety in the bowling attack. The 41-year-old opined that since both Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are well capable of striking with the new ball, they can wreak havoc in the powerplay.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Deepak Chahar's excellent comeback. 3 wickets for him. Deepak Chahar's excellent comeback. 3 wickets for him. https://t.co/o5e1RZeNdW

On this, Sodhi stated:

"I would definitely like to see both Chahar and Bhuvneshwar play together in T20Is if conditions suit them. In T20Is, you can be a genuine wicket-taker if you have the ability to move the ball both ways and these two can make the new ball talk for early dents into the opposition's batting order."

Will Chahar and Bhuvneshwar both make it to your playing XI in T20Is? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee