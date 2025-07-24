“Bits-and-pieces cricketers do well in one-day cricket” - Former India cricketer’s subtle dig at Shardul Thakur amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned the selection of all-rounder Shardul Thakur for the fourth Test against England. The game began on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester. He took a subtle dig at Shardul with his comments about bits-and-pieces cricketers doing well in the one-day format.

Notably, Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the remainder of the series ahead of the fourth Test. India replaced him with Shardul Thakur. Navjot Singh Sidhu criticised the selection, stating that even if Shardul scores a fifty, bits-and-pieces cricketers cannot win you games in Test cricket, particularly away from home.

"One area of problem, even if Shardul makes a fifty, at that number eight position, bits-and-pieces cricketers do well in one-day cricket, but in Test cricket, you always need specialists. If you could bring Shardul the bowler at number eight, then I would agree this is the right selection. You do not bowl him enough and then in order to increase the batting you compromise with your bowling. Bits-and-pieces cricketers, I don't think will ever win you games abroad. Even Jadeja could not pick wickets in the first two Tests with the rough. Batting, fielding, as an all-rounder, par excellence," he reflected while talking on his YouTube channel. (8:36)

Talking further about Shardul's selection, Sidhu also questioned the purpose and what the team wants out of him. The former cricketer believes it is a compromise to add batting depth, which may not work well for India, as the case has been so far.

"What is the purpose here? The guy at number eight, do you want him to give you five wickets or batting depth? If you want batting depth and that would win you games, then would those 200 runs not have been chased? If seven can't do it, eight also won't. I have been repeating this point time and again. I feel this is again a compromise, and I feel it will not go in favor of India," he said. (10:42)

Shardul played the first Test at Headingley but bowled just 16 overs throughout the game across both innings.

"The first day will go in India's name" - Navjot Singh Sidhu

Reflecting on the opening day of the fourth Test, Navjot Singh Sidhu believes it was India's day. The visitors were asked to bat after losing the toss. They got to 264/4 at stumps with half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) and Sai Sudharsan (61).

KL Rahul (46) and Rishabh Pant ( retired hurt on 37) also made vital contributions. Ravindra Jadeja (19) and Shardul Thakur (19) remained unbeaten at the crease and will resume the innings on the second day.

However, he lamented the lack of experience and the fact that the visitors are 1-2 down despite dominating for the majority of the series.

"There are my questions yet to be answered. But at the moment, the first day will go in India's name. They have dominated 70 percent in the series but still are 2-1 down where they should have been 3-0. But this is the lack of experience, you will not find it in a mall or market. But the series has been brilliant," he said. (11:29)

The Manchester Test is a must-win game for the visitors to keep their hopes of winning the series alive. They will be keen to come back and draw level before the final Test at The Oval.

