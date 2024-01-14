"Bobzy the King nahi kar paya" - Fans react as Babar Azam fails to finish the match for Pakistan in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

Babar Azam was the top performer with the bat for Pakistan during the team's second T20I of the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday (January 14).

Chasing a 195-run target, Pakistan were off to a miserable start, losing both openers early. Babar stepped up under pressure, steering the ship out of choppy waters by forming a crucial 87-run partnership for the third wicket.

Babar notched up his second consecutive half-century in the series, scoring 66 runs off 43 deliveries at a strike rate of 153.49. He was dismissed in the 18th over of the run-chase, failing to take his team to victory. Pakistan lost the match by 21 runs, finishing at 173 in 19.3 overs.

While several supporters lauded Babar for his impressive half-century, some fans pointed out that the batter needed to learn how to finish matches. Here are some of the top reactions on social media:

Babar Azam's form had been under the scanner following a string of poor performances. However, he has bounced back by slamming two back-to-back fifties against New Zealand. With 123 runs from two outings, he is currently the leading run-getter in the series.

For the Blackcaps, opener Finn Allen shone with the bat, scoring 74 runs off 41 deliveries. Adam Milne was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, bagging a four-wicket haul.

This is Babar Azam's first T20I series since relinquishing captaincy across formats

Pakistan endured a disappointing campaign at the 50-over World Cup in 2023, suffering a group-stage exit. Following the showpiece event, Babar Azam stepped down from the captaincy across formats.

The Pakistani team management appointed senior batter Shan Masood as the new Test captain, while pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi was named as the T20I skipper.

The ongoing series against New Zealand is Afridi's first assignment in the new role. Having suffered defeats in the first two contests, the upcoming third encounter becomes a must-win one for the visitors.

The third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, January 17.

