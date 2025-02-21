Bollywood film producer's son bags maiden MLC contract with MI New York ahead of 2025 season

MI New York's MLC domestic players draft ahead of the 2025 season saw Agni Chopra, son of renowned Bollywood film director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, bag a maiden MLC contract.

Agni Chopra was picked up by MI New York for $50,000 in the MLC domestic players draft as their number one pick. Chopra, who has put up impressive performances in India's domestic circuit, qualified as a domestic player due to his USA citizenship that he acquired by virtue of his birth in Detroit, Michigan.

Chopra's decision to play in the MLC comes as the BCCI implemented the policy of not letting foreign passport holders participate in the Ranji Trophy.

The 26-year-old opener set a first-class record of scoring four hundreds in as many games during the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season. In the following season, Chopra carried on his brilliant run and amassed 1,804 runs collectively for Mizoram at a stunning average of 94.94.

MI New York reunites 2 players who were part of Mumbai Indians in 2018

MI New York also signed Tajinder Singh Dhillon for $50,000 and Sharad Lumba for $15,000 ahead of the 2025 MLC season. Tajinder and Sharad were a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the 2018 season.

MI New York also signed Kunwarjit Singh for $20,000. Kunwarjit is an explosive batter at the top of the order and has risen through the ranks with his exploits in T20 tournaments in America after he moved from India.

MI New York finished fourth on the points table after the league stage last season with just two wins from seven matches. However, they qualified for the playoffs where they faced the Texas Super Kings. Bating first, MI posted 163/8. Unfortunately, it was not enough as the Super Kings got over the line in 18.3 overs with nine wickets to spare.

