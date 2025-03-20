Bonus points for away wins could be implemented from WTC 2025-27 cycle: Reports

The World Test Championship's rules could change starting from the 2025-27 cycle, with the competition incentivizing teams to win away from home with Bonus Points. The World Test Championship has seen teams compete against six other Test-playing nations, playing at home and away against three teams.

Teams were granted 12 points for a win, six points for a tie, and for points for a drawn match irrespective of whether they were playing at home or away. Additionally, points were deducted from a team's tally if they failed to meet the over-rate requirements.

As per the Times of India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling a change in the points system to reward a team's win away from home. An away win will see a team earn bonus points, i.e., earn in excess of the 12 points stipulated for a win.

The ICC uses a points percentage system to determine the finalists, which is expected to stay in order ahead of the next season.

A case example of the same could be South Africa, who earned 24 points for their 2-0 series win over Bangladesh and the team could earn 'x' points more for the same. Additionally, the ICC is also looking at a seeding system, wherein the points values will be adjusted based on the opposition.

Australia and South Africa to face each other in the final of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship

Pat Cummins(L) will be leading South Africa in the WTC finals for the second time - Source: Getty

Defending champions Australia and South Africa will clash in the final of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship. While Australia makes its appearance in the finals for the second time, this will be South Africa's first time featuring in the final of the marquee Test event.

Australia finished second in the WTC points table, winning 13 out of their scheduled 19 Tests and having a points percentage of 67.54. South Africa topped the table, winning eight out of their 12 scheduled Tests and with a points percentage of 69.44.

