"Boom Boom is back" - Fans erupt as Jasprit Bumrah starts his rehab after successful surgery 

Team India's fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah started his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after undergoing successful back surgery in New Zealand six weeks ago.

As per the update provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Bumrah remains pain-free following the surgery. This suggests that there is a chance that the pacer could regain full fitness ahead of the all-important ICC ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to kick off in October.

According to PTI, the BCCI is confident in Bumrah's availability for the marquee event. A number of fans took to social media, expressing their delight over Bumrah's injury update. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Souvik Roy @souvikroy_SRT If Bumrah is fit & plays all games, and India's top 3 fires, we are reaching final for sure ... If Bumrah is fit & plays all games, and India's top 3 fires, we are reaching final for sure ...

vishwas goswami @viswashgoswami Boom Boom is back Jasprit bumrah surgery is successfulBoom Boom is back Jasprit bumrah surgery is successful 🙏Boom Boom is back💥

India need him badly in Test WC & later ODI WC @BCCI Glad to see Bumrah is back at NCA !India need him badly in Test WC & later ODI WC @BCCI Glad to see Bumrah is back at NCA ! India need him badly in Test WC & later ODI WC

Yajnesh_Putta @YajneshPutta @CricCrazyJohns Yes please, the team needs him big time @CricCrazyJohns Yes please, the team needs him big time

Suraj Birajdar @iSuraj_15 @CricCrazyJohns Even if he's not he should play. There's no point playing after world cup. I feel this is the only chance to win world cup @CricCrazyJohns Even if he's not he should play. There's no point playing after world cup. I feel this is the only chance to win world cup

sushanth Yash @sushant26466326 @CricCrazyJohns this is veerrry grt news,,made my day...Comeback stronger bumrah..lots of fans ar waiting to see u bowling🤞 @CricCrazyJohns this is veerrry grt news,,made my day...Comeback stronger bumrah..lots of fans ar waiting to see u bowling🤞

Notably, Bumrah has been one of India's top performers with the ball across formats in recent years. His comeback will bolster the side's bowling attack for the 50-over World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah last played for India in September 2022

Due to his lower-back injury, Jasprit Bumrah was forced to miss several important matches last year, including the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

The speedster last played for India during the side's home T20I series against Australia in September last year. Bumrah was named in the Men in Blue's squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but was ruled out prior to the opening encounter.

The 29-year-old was expected to make his much-awaited return in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). However, he ultimately had to ultimately give the competition a miss owing to injury concerns.

Giving an update on Bumrah's back injury, here's what BCCI wrote in a press release:

"Mr Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday."

The Indian team management will want to pay extra attention to Bumrah's workload management even when he's fully fit to ensure that the talented bowler doesn't miss any more games due to injury.

