“Boss, you captain the team” - Former India captain unhappy with Virat Kohli’s Test retirement

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth expressed his unhappiness over Virat Kohli's sudden Test retirement. Kohli's announcement came on Monday, May 12, shocking fans and pundits alike.

Ad

In an interview with RevSportz, Srikkanth said he would have asked Virat Kohli to captain the team in England and then retire if he were the selection committee chairman.

“If I was the chairman now, I would say, ‘Boss, you captain the team, bring back glory to Indian Test cricket, and then leave Test cricket’," he said.

“The selectors should have convinced him. Had I been there I would have spoken to him and asked him to captain India in England. Bring back the glory days to India’s Test cricket and retire. That would have made it the perfect end," he added.

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli played 123 matches in his Test career and scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries.

Srikkanth reveals why they picked Virat Kohli during the 2011-12 Australia series

Notably, Kris Srikkanth was the chairman of selectors when Virat Kohli was picked for the 2011-12 Australia series. This was also the series where Kohli scored his first Test hundred on Australian soil.

Ad

In the same interview, Srikkanth revealed that they had realized Kohli's potential and so picked him ahead of others for the 2011-12 series Down Under.

“He was a special talent. I think Virat was outstanding because all of us liked his sincerity, integrity, and everything. Also he was a very hard-working boy at that time. And we all realized he has terrific potential and that’s why we picked him ahead of everybody else for the Australian series," he said.

Srikkanth further praised Kohli, adding that he had exceeded all expectations, becoming one of the greatest Test players from the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news