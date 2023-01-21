"Boss, there's a Test series coming up" - Rohit Sharma on managing fast bowlers' workload ahead of Border-Gavaskar series

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recently stated that they are trying to manage the workload of their fast bowlers ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-match home Test series against Australia will get underway in Nagpur on February 9.

The pacers were on the money in the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday, January 21, bundling out the Kiwis for a mere 108 runs. Mohammed Shami, in particular, was spectacular with the ball, returning with figures of 3/18 from six overs.

When quizzed about taking care of the bowlers with important games lined up, Rohit revealed that he has to draw the line every time.

"They (the fast bowlers) were quite happy to go on but I told them, boss, there's a Test series coming up, so they have to look after themselves," Rohit said at the end of the game. "I have to step in and draw the line to say there are other bowlers as well. Magnificent from them (the bowlers)."

The Indian skipper also lauded the fast bowlers, saying that it is a great sight for everyone to see them get rewarded for their hard work.

"I thought the bowlers have really stepped in the last five games," he said. "They've done whatever is asked of them. Especially seeing such performances in India to nip the ball around, it's great to see. To see them being rewarded for the hard work is good."

While Shami was the highest wicket-taker in the Raipur ODI, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj also bowled exceedingly well. Siraj, in particular, has been India's best white-ball bowler in the last one year or so.

"The big score is around the corner" - Rohit Sharma on his half-century

Rohit led the side from the front in the run chase with a half-century. He scored 51 off 50 deliveries, while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 as the hosts chased down the target in just 20.1 overs.

The 35-year-old seemed to be in a good frame of mind and asserted that a big knock is very close.

"I'm happy," he said. "In the last five games, I've kept my approach quite similar. I want to try and put pressure on the bowler. The big score isn't coming but I'm happy with the way things are going. The big score is around the corner."

With the series already done and dusted, the third ODI between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

