Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series postponed to 2023

Both the Afghanistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board have postponed the upcoming ODI series between the nations. Afghanistan and Pakistan were to play their first bilateral series on the latter's shores from September 3. However, both associations have mutually deferred the bout indefinitely.

The three-match ODI series was initially to take place in Sri Lanka. However, the logistical issues faced by the Afghan Cricket Board in sending the team to Hambantota forced the games to be shifted to Pakistan.

Speaking to Sportstar, ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari revealed that both boards have decided to postpone the series. The decision was taken while keeping in mind the political chaos in Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover. Shinwari believes the current circumstances are not favorable for holding the series. He said:

"After much deliberation, we have mutually decided to postpone the tournament, keeping the conditions and the mental health of the players in mind. The Pakistan Cricket Board and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board had supported us fully in terms of helping us with hosting the series, but in the current scenario, it is not possible to hold the series."

PCB has accepted ACB's request to postpone next month’s ODI series due to players’ mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul, lack of broadcast facilities and increased Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka. Both boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 23, 2021

Afghanistan board hopes to stage the series before the next World Cup

Hamid Shinwari further claimed that the boards of both nations have kept the ICC in the loop. He also revealed that they would aim to hold the series before the 2023 World Cup.

"We have kept ICC in the loop and we will look at a possible date sometime before the 2023 World Cup," said Shinwari.

Amid the chaos in Afghanistan, the board has also confirmed the team's participation in the T20 World Cup in October in the UAE. Unfortunately, the Asian country does not have too much competitive cricket to prepare for the tournament. Their T20 tri-series, involving Australia and the West Indies, is unlikely to take place either.

Former ACB Chairman @AzizullahFazli has been re-appointed as ACB's acting Chairman. He will oversee ACB's leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions. pic.twitter.com/IRqekHq7Jt — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 22, 2021

