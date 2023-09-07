"Both of them lost their wickets after getting set" - Sanjay Bangar says Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim should have prolonged their partnership

Sanjay Bangar has criticized Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim for throwing away their wickets after getting set in Bangladesh's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Pakistan.

The Tigers were bowled out for 193 despite Shakib and Mushfiqur's 100-run fifth-wicket partnership in Lahore on Wednesday, September 6. The Men in Green went on to register a comprehensive seven-wicket win with more than 10 overs to spare to start the Super Four phase on a positive note.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about his thoughts on the experienced duo's partnership, to which he responded:

"Thus far in this tournament, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz batted well, so the expectation was that Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim would prolong the innings or their partnership."

The former Indian all-rounder added:

"Both of them lost their wickets after getting set. Shakib got out while playing the pull shot but when Haris Rauf returned to bowl, Mushfiqur played a very adventurous shot on the first delivery itself. However, before that, both of them took them to a slightly respectable position with their partnership."

Shakib was caught by Fakhar Zaman at deep backward square leg off Faheem Ashraf's bowling while trying to hit a maximum with a pull shot. Mushfiqur danced down the wicket to play an aggressive shot off Haris Rauf's bowling but only managed to get an edge to Mohammad Rizwan behind the wickets.

"He was coming right behind the ball" - Sanjay Bangar on Shakib Al Hasan's batting approach

Shakib Al Hasan refrained from giving himself room while playing the Pakistan seamers. [P/C: AP]

Sanjay Bangar was also asked about his views on Shakib Al Hasan's knock, to which he replied:

"It was a Test match-like position. As he has so much experience, he was coming right behind the ball. When the bowling is so fast, you cannot play much beside the line. When you come inwards, you get a lot of deliveries on your legs."

The former Indian batting coach added that Bangladesh would have set Pakistan a more challenging target had their skipper stayed at the crease a little longer. He stated:

"When he went on the back foot, he played quite a few shots in the point region. He attacked brilliantly even if he was given slight width and that is what makes him special. I feel if he had batted for a little while longer, because this Bangladesh side have the depth, they might have taken the score beyond 250."

Shakib was the fifth Bangladesh batter to be dismissed when their score read 147 in the 30th over. They lost their remaining five wickets for just 46 runs and were bowled out in the 39th over.

