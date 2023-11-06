"Both should be praised more than Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill" - Gautam Gambhir says Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli batted on a different planet vs SA

Gautam Gambhir believes Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli deserve more praise than Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for their knocks in India's 2023 World Cup win against South Africa.

Shreyas and Kohli added 134 runs for the third wicket after the Indian openers smashed 62 runs in 5.5 overs in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. The Men in Blue set a 327-run target for the Proteas and eventually registered a comprehensive 243-run win.

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Gambhir opined that Shreyas and Kohli deserve more accolades than Rohit and Gill. He reasoned:

"I believe Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli batted on a different planet. This was not the Wankhede or Delhi where the conditions are easy throughout the innings. Here it was easy at the start and became difficult in the middle and at the end. So I believe both should be praised more than Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill."

The former India opener pointed out that the duo played responsibly in the middle overs. He elaborated:

"Spin was going to be the biggest challenge. The way the two of them batted against Keshav Maharaj, he might have conceded just 30 runs but the important thing was that he picked up just one wicket, and because of that South Africa had to get their fast bowlers back."

Keshav Maharaj dismissed Shubman Gill and conceded only 30 runs in his 10-over spell. However, he wasn't allowed to run through the side, as Ravindra Jadeja (5/33) did in South Africa's innings.

"If someone removed the pressure on Virat Kohli, it was Shreyas Iyer" - Gautam Gambhir

Shreyas Iyer played the aggressor's role once he got his eye in. [P/C: AP]

Gautam Gambhir lauded Shreyas Iyer for relieving the pressure on Virat Kohli. He said:

"I will praise Shreyas Iyer because if someone removed the pressure on Virat Kohli, it was Shreyas Iyer. That is why Virat Kohli got the chance to play a long innings."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the Mumbaikar ensured the former India skipper wasn't required to take any risks. He explained:

"If Shreyas Iyer had played a lot of dot balls at that stage or wasn't able to break the shackles as he did by hitting two big shots against Tabraiz Shamsi and then three boundaries in an over from Marco Jansen, the pressure would have gotten created on Virat and you would have got to see a loose stroke."

Shreyas' 87-ball 77 was studded with seven fours and two sixes. Kohli scored an unbeaten 101 off 121 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries.

