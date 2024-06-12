"Bottled the best chance of improving NRR" - Fans react as Pakistan prevail over Canada to register their first victory in 2024 T20 World Cup

Fans were critical of Pakistan despite their seven-wicket victory against Canada in Match 22 of 2024 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, June 11. The Men in Green secured their first victory of the showpiece event at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

In pursuit of a paltry target of 107, the opening duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub were cautious amid swing-friendly conditions. Dillon Heyliger secured an early breakthrough for Canada in the form of Ayub (6) in the fifth over.

Rizwan then joined hands with Babar Azam to guide the team at a slow pace, amid fear of losing wickets like the previous game against India. The duo constructed a 63-run partnership off 62 balls, before Babar (33 off 33) was dismissed in the 15th over.

Mohammad Rizwan (53* off 53) remained unbeaten as the Men in Green completed the chase in 17.3 overs. Babar and Rizwan faced the wrath of fans for not showing urgency to increase their net run-rate, which could be crucial for the team in the later stages of the T20 World Cup.

Here are the reactions:

"The pitch was no excuse to not chase down a target of 106. We need to seriously revamp this shi*ty team," a fan criticized.

"Too slow in the context of the game where the run-rate might decide who goes through," another fan remarked.

Some fans defended Babar and Rizwan's cautious approach, considering the tricky conditions in New York.

"Mohammad Rizwan played sensible cricket today. His and Babar Azam's innings cannot be called a SLOW INNINGS bcz we have seen SA batters struggling against NED, SL, BAN bowlers and playing with a strike rate of 100. Rizz played a bad shot in last match against IND," one fan tweeted.

"Babar & Rizwan could've played fast but still both of em played a good innings & most importantly won the match, I wasn't expecting win from this team. Also, Amir's back with the bang & he should play after WC as well & shouldn't be dropped post WC," a fan commented.

Mohammad Amir named as Player of the Match in PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup game

In the first half of this crucial T20 World Cup clash, the Pakistan bowling unit continued their strong performances by restricting Canada to 106/7 in 20 overs. Aaron Johnson (52) was the top-scorer for them.

Mohammad Amir (2/16) and Haris Rauf (2/26) were successful in putting the brakes on Canada. For his excellent spell, Amir was named the Player of the Match.

