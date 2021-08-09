Ban Vs Aus 2021: Bangladesh thrash Australia by 60 runs in the fifth T20I

After winning the fourth T20I, Australia would have been confident of ending the series against Bangladesh on a high. However, it was a forgettable night for the Aussies. They collapsed to their lowest ever score in T20Is (62) and lost to Bangladesh by a margin of 60 runs in the fifth T20I.

Bangladesh won the toss in the fifth T20I and decided to bat first. Both teams made two changes from their previous encounter. The hosts included Mosaddek and Saifuddin in the playing 11 and Australia drafted in Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa for Josh Hazlewood and Andrew Tye.

The wicket for the fifth T20I was a difficult one to bat on. Bangladesh had a decent start and the openers added 42 runs before Mahedi Hasan was dismissed by Ashton Turner.

Mohammad Naim was the top run-scorer for Bangladesh

Thereafter, the rest of the Bangladeshi batsmen struggled to gain momentum right through the innings and ended up scoring only 122 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Mohammad Naim was the top run-scorer (23) for Bangladesh.

Nathan Ellis had an impressive outing

Nathan Ellis and Daniel Christian had impressive outings, with both picking up two wickets apiece. The former conceded just 16 runs in four overs and the latter 17.

Nathan Ellis and Dan Christian claim two wickets each as Australia restrict Bangladesh to 122/8.



Who is going to win?#BANvAUS | https://t.co/JkTluGMBL7 pic.twitter.com/ePzoffr99P — ICC (@ICC) August 9, 2021

Bangladesh bowlers restrict Australia

Saifuddin picked up 3 wickets

A target of 123 was always going to be a challenging one for Australia on a tricky wicket. Christian was promoted to open the batting with skipper Wade. However, Christian could not repeat his heroics from the previous game and was dismissed for just 3 by Nasum Ahmed.

The in-form Mitchell Marsh, too, was dismissed by Ahmed and the Aussies were reduced to 17-2 in 3.5 overs.

Matthew Wade tried to stay positive and looked confident before he was dismissed by Shakib for 22.

Australia were 48-3 at one stage and lost their remaining seven wickets in the next five overs for just 14 runs. The visitors were bowled out for 62, their lowest ever total in T20Is.

Bangladesh win the #BANvAUS T20I series 4-1!



Shakib Al Hasan-led attack bowled Australia out for 62, guiding their side to a 60-run win 🙌



Scorecard: https://t.co/ap9nHpzYec pic.twitter.com/7WyjAmgiOv — ICC (@ICC) August 9, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan was the most successful bowler, picking up four wickets for just nine runs in 3.4 overs. Saifuddin too chipped in with three wickets.

The hosts comprehensively beat Australia by a margin of 4-1 in the five-match T20I series. The result is an excellent one for the hosts considering they had not won a single T20I against Australia before the start of the current series.

