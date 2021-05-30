"Bowlers should do it without fear" - Tabraiz Shamsi backs Ravichandran Ashwin on mankading

South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi has backed spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, saying that bowlers should mankad without any fear.

Ravichandran Ashwin received severe criticism for mankading Jos Buttler during an IPL game between Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) and Rajasthan Royals in 2019.

However, the senior cricketer stood his ground and backed his decision. He also received praise from several sections. Tabraiz Shamsi has now come out in support of Ravichandran Ashwin, saying that it is the batters who are cheating.

"@ashwinravi99 I think all bowlers should do it without any fear.. it's within the rules of the game," tweeted Tabraiz Shamsi.

"Why must the bowlers get abused about the "spirit of cricket" when it's actually the batsmen that are stealing yards and THAT is against the spirit of cricket. That's the real truth," added Shamsi.

Tabraiz Shamsi's comments came after former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravichandran Ashwin had a constructive debate on Twitter on how to even out the contest between batsman and bowlers in the modern game.

Let's add a free ball every time a batter leaves the crease before a bowler releases the ball: Ravichandran Ashwin

In his column for the Hindustan Times, Manjrekar stated that the 'free-hit' rule was introduced by a ‘sadist’ who hated bowlers.

"Free hit is a thing I want gone, again terribly unfair on the bowlers. Today with the TV umpire monitoring no balls, a bowler has to be a centimetre over, and immediately, a string of punishments are meted out,” wrote Sanjay Manjrekar.

"The bowler has to bowl an extra ball, the batter cannot be out to that no ball already bowled and there is also a penalty of one run. To add to that, there is a free hit offered to the batter in which he cannot be out. The penalty is just not commensurate to the ‘wrongful’ act. It’s as if the rule was introduced by a sadist who hated bowlers,” added Manrekar.

In his response, Ravichandran Ashwin suggested a new rule - 'free ball'. According to the bowler, ten runs should be docked from the bowlers' figures and also from the overall total every time a non-striker leaves the crease early.

"Come on @sanjaymanjrekar, free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans. Let’s add a free ball for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non-strikers' end early, a wicket of that ball will reduce 10 runs of the bowlers' analysis and total,” tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Remember: “you are supposed to leave the crease only after the ball leaves the hand,” added Ravichandran Ashwin.

Manjrekar, a cricketer-turned-commentator, also called for the removal of the leg-bye rule.

"We see a bowler has bowled a great delivery and the batter is deceived, he can’t put the bat to ball. But the ball brushes to the fine leg boundary. The umpire signals a four in favour of the batting team! The batter is rewarded, the bowler penalized. How does that make sense from any angle?” asserted Sanjay Manjrekar.

