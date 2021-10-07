Bowling free-hit on cards as BBL considers stricter timed out rule to speed up play

The 11th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) may see the introduction of a stricter version of the timed-out rule to speed up the play.

The current Timed Out law, 40.1.1, states:

“After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be in position to take guard or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.”

According to reports, Cricket Australia’s playing conditions committee is reviewing the matter. One of the proposals suggests that the BBL might reduce the time by more than half (to 75 seconds), and instead of being ruled ‘timed out,’ the bowler will be awarded a version of a free-hit.

This version will allow the bowler a free delivery at the stumps with the batter standing aside. If the bowler doesn’t hit the stumps, then the batter can start the innings.

Fans want fast-paced cricket: BBL GM

BBL General Manager Alistair Dobson stated that the exact details for this rule were still under consideration but affirmed that the fans want to watch fast-paced cricket on TV and stadium.

“We know Big Bash fans want to watch fast-paced, exciting cricket on TV and in the stadium. We have spent the off-season looking at ways to keep the game moving and are close to finalising what this might look like,” Dobson told ESPNCricinfo.

Cricket Australia and the BBL have been the forerunners in several cricketing innovations. In the last edition, they introduced Bash Boost, the X Factor and the Power Surge. All three of the additions are expected to remain a part of the tournament for the 2020-21 season too.

Even The Hundred saw a rule where an extra player moved inside the circle for each over that wasn’t bowled within the allotted time. However, it’s unlikely that the BBL will introduce the same due to their broadcast commitments.

