BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 22

The action continued in the BPL 2024 as two matches were played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, February 6. Rangpur Riders locked horns with Durdanto Dhaka in the first game of the day followed by a battle between Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal.

Rangpur Riders defeated Durdanto Dhaka by 60 runs to seal two points, while Chattogram Challengers defeated Fortune Barishal by 16 runs.

Rangpur Riders have now asserted their position at the top with 10 points in seven matches. They now have five wins and two losses in their account with a net run rate of +1.462.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Challengers are still sitting in second place in the BPL 2024 points table with 10 points in seven matches. They also have five wins and two losses against their name but have a net run rate of -0.165.

Fortune Barishal are still in fifth place in the points table with three wins and four losses in seven matches. They have six points in their kitty with a net run rate of +0.129.

At the same time, Durdanto Dhaka are still at the bottom of the points table with one win and five losses in six matches. They have only two points against their name with a net run rate of -1.710.

Shakib Al Hasan’s all-round heroics win it for Rangpur Riders

In the first match of the day, Durdanto Dhaka won the toss and opted to bowl first. It was a combined effort from Rangpur Riders as three of their batters crossed the 30-run mark to take the total to 175/4 in 20 overs.

Defending the total, Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 34 runs off 20 deliveries, claimed three wickets with the ball. He helped dismiss Durdanto Dhaka for 115 runs in 18 overs.

Meanwhile, in the second match, Fortune Barishal invited Chattogram Challengers to bat first after winning the toss. Courtesy of Tom Bruce’s unbeaten 50 runs off 40 deliveries, Chattogram Challengers managed to reach 145/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Fortune Barishal failed to build any momentum as they could only reach 129/8 in 20 overs. Shohidul Islam was the star with the ball for Chattogram Challengers as he scalped three wickets for 13 runs in his four overs.

